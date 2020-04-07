Australian LEGO Super Mario Adventures pricing revealed, out August 1st

LEGO has revealed the official details for the LEGO Super Mario Adventures sets for Australia. The LEGO Super Mario Starter Kit, the one you’ll need to get the most out of everything will set you back $89.99 AUD. If you preorder it from the LEGO website you’ll get a free Monty Mole and Super Mushroom Expansion Set worth $22.99 separately.

Local pricing for the Bowser’s Castle set and other expansions haven’t been confirmed, but in America, the castle is more than the Starter Set as it has more pieces. The expansions should all be the same price too but we’re unable to confirm local pricing.

You can preorder from the LEGO Store here, other stores should have it up in due course.

The free Monty Mole and Super Mario Expansion

