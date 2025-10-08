Australia finally gets its first Pokémon Go City Safari event this December in Sydney

For the first time, there’ll be a citywide event in Pokémon Go here in Australia. Of course, it’s Sydney — but this December 13th and 14th, the entire city will be transformed into a massive adventure zone.

Tickets for the event are $19 and unlock all the in-game activities. Each ticket is valid for one of the two days; if you want to play on both, there’s an add-on ticket available for the second day.

There’ll also be a Pokémon Go Stamp Rally around landmarks and iconic locations including:

Darling Harbour

Sydney City Centre

Royal Botanic Gardens

Circular Quay

Milsons Point

Manly Beach

Centennial Park

When you visit special PokéStops at these locations and spin them, you can collect up to eight stamps. Each spin also gives you an encounter with an Eevee wearing an explorer’s hat. Event-themed Pokémon will spawn throughout the two-day event, including Mudbray — exclusive to the City Safari 2025 events — and you might even find a shiny one!

There’ll be a Safari Booth in Darling Harbour, located under the Pier Street Underpass near Darling Square, where you can also pick up a Pikachu sun visor.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on your ticketed day in Sydney, you’ll also enjoy:

4-hour Lure Module duration (excluding Golden Lure Modules)

Up to 5 Special Trades per day

50% Stardust discount on trades

Your Buddy Pokémon may find the City Safari–exclusive Tiny Compass souvenir

Tickets can be purchased in-game or via the Pokémon Go website.