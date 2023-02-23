Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 8) Again
Take a quick look below, but then cast your attention back to last week’s article. The February Fest sale is still on for a couple more days, and while there’s some stuff maybe this week you might want – really look at last week’s first. Off you go.
This week’s highlights: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, The Gardens Between, Trigger Witch
✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/03) – 50% off
✚ 112 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/03) – 95% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 07/03) – 70% off
✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $14.69 (Usually $24.49, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $20.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 26/03) – 40% off
✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ A Winter’s Daydream (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 24/03) – 94% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/03) – 70% off
✚ Astro Bears (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.99, ends 26/03) – 86% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/03) – 90% off
✚ BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 78% off
✚ Bargain Hunter (Silver Cow Studio) – $10.32 (Usually $17.20, ends 20/03) – 40% off
✚ Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing) – $53.98 (Usually $89.98, ends 07/03) – 40% off
✚ Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter (T-Bull) – $3.87 (Usually $12.90, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/03) – 85% off
✚ Blitz Breaker (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Blood Breed (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/03) – 83% off
✚ Blood Waves (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Buck Bradley 2 (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/03) – 86% off
✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Ent.) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games (T-Bull) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/03) – 70% off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 15/03) – 78% off
✚ Chess Ace (MythicOwl) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/03) – 80% off
✚ Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Cow Rush: Water Adventure (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/03) – 35% off
✚ Crysis 2 Remastered (Crytek) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/03) – 45% off
✚ Crysis 3 Remastered (Crytek) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/03) – 45% off
✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $11.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 07/03) – 40% off
✚ Debtor (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/03) – 67% off
✚ Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/03) – 90% off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Dissection (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 24/03) – 94% off
✚ Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Dragon Fury (Esenthel) – $24.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 09/03) – 30% off
✚ Dream Park Story (Kairosoft) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/03) – 10% off
✚ Drowning (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Dwarf Journey (Orube Game Studio) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Dyadic (Bearded Ants) – $8.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 09/03) – 15% off
✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 26/03) – 88% off
✚ Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/03) – 75% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 15/03) – 69% off
✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent.) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Falling Out (Firestoke) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/03) – 30% off
✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/03) – 95% off
✚ Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 24/03) – 94% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.65 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 78% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/03) – 70% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 26/03) – 60% off
✚ Gleamlight (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/03) – 80% off
✚ Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/03) – 80% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $3.71 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/03) – 73% off
✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/03) – 81% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/03) – 92% off
✚ Hellbreachers (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 80% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/03) – 85% off
✚ Horror Stories (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Ent.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (VG Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 70% off
✚ InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ Island Maze (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/03) – 67% off
✚ It’s Spring Again (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Jumpy Mia (T-Bull) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ KURSK (Jujubee) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/03) – 75% off
✚ Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.41 (Usually $22.05, ends 15/03) – 80% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ Lord Winklebottom Investigates (Cave Monsters) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 28/02) – 20% off
✚ Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $3.95 (Usually $7.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $6.49, ends 26/03) – 77% off
✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/03) – 50% off
✚ Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $7.55 (Usually $9.44, ends 12/03) – 20% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $20.65 (Usually $59.00, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/03) – 30% off
✚ Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic (T-Bull) – $3.87 (Usually $12.90, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ NORTH (Sometimes You) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/03) – 40% off
✚ Office Lovers (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ One Last Memory – Reimagined (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/03) – 75% off
✚ Owlboy (D-pad Studio) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/03) – 20% off
✚ Paradox Error (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 80% off
✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/03) – 55% off
✚ Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Plunderer’s Adventures (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Poker Legends: Omaha Champions (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/03) – 70% off
✚ Poker World: Casino Game (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/03) – 70% off
✚ Pool: 8 Ball Billiards (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/03) – 74% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Racing Xtreme 2 (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Raft Life (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 70% off
✚ Railways – Train Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $7.00 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/03) – 22% off
✚ Rift Keeper (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 80% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 08/03) – 80% off
✚ Road Racing: Highway Car Chase (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/03) – 60% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/03) – 70% off
✚ STELLATUM (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games) – $3.73 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/03) – 92% off
✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $18.38 (Usually $45.95, ends 23/03) – 60% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/03) – 40% off
✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent.) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Sound waves (Elusor) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 14/03) – 60% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 09/03) – 70% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/03) – 20% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/03) – 70% off
✚ Squad Killer (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/03) – 80% off
✚ Sucker for Love: First Date (Dread XP) – $12.32 (Usually $14.50, ends 09/03) – 15% off
✚ Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/03) – 70% off
✚ Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game (T-Bull) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $8.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 13/03) – 60% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/03) – 50% off
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/03) – 70% off
✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.45 (Usually $4.90, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ THE Bass Fishing (D3PUBLISHER) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/03) – 35% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/03) – 69% off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/03) – 50% off
✚ Tennis (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 78% off
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/03) – 70% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $5.39 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/03) – 82% off
✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/03) – 45% off
✚ The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter (T-Bull) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/03) – 70% off
✚ The Mooseman (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/03) – 45% off
✚ The Tower of Beatrice (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/03) – 94% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/03) – 86% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/03) – 80% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/03) – 40% off
✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $11.39 (Usually $18.99, ends 20/03) – 40% off
✚ Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D (T-Bull) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing (T-Bull) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Traffix: Traffic Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $7.55 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/03) – 16% off
✚ Trancelation (MythicOwl) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/03) – 85% off
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/03) – 90% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeerGames) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/03) – 85% off
✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $8.19, ends 26/03) – 82% off
✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/03) – 80% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 23/03) – 65% off
✚ War of stealth – assassin (Elusor) – $2.49 (Usually $12.45, ends 14/03) – 80% off
✚ Warplanes Bundle (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/03) – 80% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/03) – 75% off
✚ Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/03) – 30% off
✚ World Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent.) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 15/03) – 60% off
✚ Wurroom (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/03) – 50% off
✚ ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival (T-Bull) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/03) – 70% off
✚ Zombie Call: Trigger 3D (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/03) – 70% off