Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 44)

There’s a little bit of a Halloween theme this week, that or it’s just Capcom games so we’ve just got a lot of horror anyway. Whatever the case there’s a bunch of great stuff below, Cult of the Lamb is on sale and it’s free to play until the end of the month. Grim Fandango Remastered is just a little over $5, worth a look at for sure.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is finally on sale, you can get split into the two parts either if you just want the first few. Monster Hunter Rise is back to its cheapest price ever at 60% as well.

This week’s highlights

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 24/11) – 40% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/11) – 60% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom) – $56.42 (Usually $85.49, ends 12/11) – 34% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/11) – 47% off

✚ Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 30% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/11) – 40% off

✚ Penko Park (Ghostbutter) – $7.78 (Usually $19.45, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/11) – 35% off

Everything else….

✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ 夕鬼 零 Yuoni: Rises (Tricore) – $4.94 (Usually $16.49, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ #1 Anagrams (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Crosswords (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Crosswords Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Pastime Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #1 Sudokus (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off

✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 80% off

✚ /Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 17/11) – 79% off

✚ 112 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 95% off

✚ 8 Ball Clash (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $24.49, ends 26/11) – 94% off

✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $1.74 (Usually $34.99, ends 26/11) – 95% off

✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ A Robot Named Fight (Hitcents) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off

✚ ANNO: Mutationem (Lightning Games) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 60% off

✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 80% off

✚ Adore (QUByte Interactive) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 10% off

✚ Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off

✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 24/11) – 40% off

✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $3.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off

✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Astro Bears (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.99, ends 26/11) – 86% off

✚ Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/11) – 88% off

✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $27.29 (Usually $38.99, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $2.98 (Usually $9.95, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 90% off

✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 17/11) – 60% off

✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/11) – 75% off

✚ Body of Evidence (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Bricky to Me (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 75% off

✚ Cake Invaders (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Cannon Fodder and Green Game Bundle (Draw Distance) – $3.06 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/11) – 83% off

✚ Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Cat Slide Tiles (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Chameneon (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Chess Brain (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ City of Brass (Uppercut Games) – $2.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/11) – 88% off

✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/11) – 25% off

✚ Coloring Book for Adults (Peaksel) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/11) – 20% off

✚ Comic Book Legends (Microids) – $39.19 (Usually $55.99, ends 14/11) – 30% off

✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $1.98 (Usually $9.90, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 30% off

✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 60% off

✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $2.20 (Usually $7.35, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Creaks (Amanita Design) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off

✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 75% off

✚ Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace Yourself) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 80% off

✚ Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – $15.75 (Usually $21.00, ends 24/11) – 25% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off

✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/11) – 70% off

✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $10.48 (Usually $34.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off

✚ Damn Dolls (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/11) – 65% off

✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $1.65 (Usually $3.30, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Dinobreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/11) – 25% off

✚ Dog’s Donuts (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Dominant Mind – Code Breaker Game (Peaksel) – $4.99 (Usually $6.90, ends 02/11) – 28% off

✚ Don’t Sink (Hitcents) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2 (Hitcents) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.47 (Usually $8.25, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Dreaming Sarah (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 50% off

✚ Duke of Defense (Hitcents) – $14.69 (Usually $20.99, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Dungeon Solver (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $103.50 (Usually $172.50, ends 16/11) – 40% off

✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 26/11) – 88% off

✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ FLATLAND Vol. 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Famous Duo Bundle (Frogwares) – $50.75 (Usually $145.00, ends 23/11) – 65% off

✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 95% off

✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/11) – 60% off

✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/11) – 30% off

✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $10.49 (Usually $17.49, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior (Digital Crafter) – $15.12 (Usually $18.90, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Flat Heroes (Parallel Circles) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off

✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $6.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off

✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 70% off

✚ Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) – $26.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 08/11) – 25% off

✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 75% off

✚ Gemini (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $5.62 (Usually $11.25, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (CAPCOM) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/11) – 67% off

✚ Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 20/11) – 80% off

✚ Gnomes Garden: Lost King (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/11) – 35% off

✚ Goosebumps Dead of Night (Cosmic Forces) – $12.27 (Usually $37.20, ends 31/10) – 67% off

✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 40% off

✚ HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/11) – 81% off

✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Have Fun Together (Microids) – $48.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/11) – 30% off

✚ Head over Heels (QUByte Interactive) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ Heal: Console Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/11) – 80% off

✚ Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Him & Her Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Host 714 (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ How Buddy’s parents met (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $8.62 (Usually $34.50, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off

✚ Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE) – $11.55 (Usually $23.10, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ Johnny Trigger Action Collection (QubicGames) – $4.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/11) – 67% off

✚ Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $29.74 (Usually $84.99, ends 02/11) – 65% off

✚ Just Ignore Them (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Kao the Kangaroo (Tate Multimedia) – $18.48 (Usually $42.99, ends 14/11) – 57% off

✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $2.88 (Usually $11.55, ends 15/11) – 75% off

✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 17/11) – 79% off

✚ Knight’s Retreat (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Let’s Sing 2019 (PLAION) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/11) – 60% off

✚ Let’s Sing 2020 (PLAION) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/11) – 60% off

✚ Let’s Sing 2021 (PLAION) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/11) – 60% off

✚ Let’s Sing ABBA (PLAION) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ Let’s Sing Queen (PLAION) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/11) – 50% off

✚ Little Misfortune (Killmonday Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off

✚ MASAGORO (DorsalFin Studio) – $8.10 (Usually $16.20, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 08/11) – 60% off

✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/11) – 60% off

✚ Machinarium (Amanita Design) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 17/11) – 89% off

✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 80% off

✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $6.49, ends 26/11) – 77% off

✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 12/11) – 67% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $56.42 (Usually $85.49, ends 12/11) – 34% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/11) – 25% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $56.99, ends 12/11) – 25% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/11) – 47% off

✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/11) – 60% off

✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 60% off

✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 60% off

✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/11) – 67% off

✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/11) – 80% off

✚ Milli & Greg (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Ministry of Broadcast (Hitcents) – $15.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/11) – 30% off

✚ Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/11) – 40% off

✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 23/11) – 75% off

✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/11) – 80% off

✚ Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 30% off

✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off

✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart(INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/11) – 95% off

✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/11) – 67% off

✚ My Big Sister (Ratalaika Games) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $3.58 (Usually $11.95, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 65% off

✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/11) – 75% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/11) – 40% off

✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/11) – 50% off

✚ One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off

✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 60% off

✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $14.70 (Usually $24.50, ends 08/11) – 40% off

✚ PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Penko Park (Ghostbutter) – $7.78 (Usually $19.45, ends 02/11) – 60% off

✚ Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Rocket Panda Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/11) – 75% off

✚ Pilgrims (Amanita Design) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.79 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 80% off

✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.61 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/11) – 25% off

✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off

✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 17/11) – 79% off

✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ Puzzle Car (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Puzzletronics (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ Quintus and the Absent Truth (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Raven’s Hike (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off

✚ Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Red Ronin (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Reflection of Mine (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.90 (Usually $30.95, ends 12/11) – 68% off

✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/11) – 60% off

✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 20% off

✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ SAOMI (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 15/11) – 70% off

✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 60% off

✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT) – $13.99 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/11) – 60% off

✚ SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Sagebrush (Ratalaika Games) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 15/11) – 35% off

✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Shapeshooter (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/11) – 50% off

✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 23/11) – 75% off

✚ Sokocat – Combo (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/10) – 79% off

✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 17/11) – 79% off

✚ Submerged (Uppercut Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/11) – 85% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/11) – 73% off

✚ Summer Sweetheart (Funalter Games) – $8.39 (Usually $27.99, ends 09/11) – 70% off

✚ Super Hiking League DX (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Super Lone Survivor (Superflat Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off

✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $6.28 (Usually $20.95, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ TURN TACK (DAEWON MEDIA) – $11.07 (Usually $18.45, ends 02/11) – 40% off

✚ Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 80% off

✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ The Tale of Clouds and Wind (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/11) – 94% off

✚ Tinhead (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 25% off

✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (UNTIES) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 14/11) – 70% off

✚ Trinity Trigger (Marvelous Europe) – $44.97 (Usually $74.95, ends 15/11) – 40% off

✚ Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/11) – 50% off

✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ UltraGoodness 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $8.19, ends 26/11) – 82% off

✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/11) – 80% off

✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 23/11) – 75% off

✚ Vera Blanc: Full Moon (Ratalaika Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle (Ratalaika Games) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Virtual Piano (Peaksel) – $11.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/11) – 20% off

✚ War Dogs: Red’s Return (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ War Solution – Casual Math Game (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off

✚ What The Fork (Bit2Good) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off

✚ Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 85% off

✚ Will You Snail? (No Gravity Games) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off

✚ Wind of Shuriken (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/11) – 60% off

✚ Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.99 (Usually $14.90, ends 08/11) – 87% off

✚ Worldless (Coatsink Software) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 21/11) – 10% off

✚ Xeno Crisis (Bitmap Bureau) – $7.24 (Usually $28.99, ends 02/11) – 75% off

✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Zen Chess Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off