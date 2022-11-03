Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 44) Unpacked
A new month, and well – not so much new on sale. It’s almost like there’s some big shopping event even a few weeks we should probably be saving for instead.
So 280 games there below, surely something worthy to point out? Let’s take a look.
New release highlights: Among Us for under $5, Eastward for 40% off, Gang Beasts also 40% off, No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are both 50% off. Oh forget all that Unpacking is 30% off – well worth it!
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 15/11) – 70% off
✚ 8 Ball Clash (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ 9-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ A Night at the Races (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 16/11) – 60% off
✚ ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Accidental Queens Collection (Plug In Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR Games) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/11) – 40% off
✚ Alchemist Adventure (Supergg.com) – $13.02 (Usually $28.95, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Alt-Frequencies (Plug In Digital) – $4.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.83 (Usually $6.45, ends 15/11) – 25% off
✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Ashwalkers (Plug In Digital) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 13/11) – 25% off
✚ Astria Ascending (Plug In Digital) – $38.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 13/11) – 35% off
✚ Astrologaster (Plug In Digital) – $8.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/11) – 45% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (Plug In Digital) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/11) – 25% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/11) – 50% off
✚ Basketball Club Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Basketball Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/11) – 63% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 70% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Boxing Gym Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ Bricky to Me (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Broken Lines (Supergg.com) – $9.48 (Usually $37.95, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Buissons (Seaven Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/11) – 38% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 60% off
✚ Burly Men at Sea (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug In Digital) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Cat Slide Tiles (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Chameneon (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret ( Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/12) – 83% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 70% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 16/11) – 40% off
✚ DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.70 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Dog’s Donuts (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Double Kick Heroes (Plug In Digital) – $18.15 (Usually $33.00, ends 13/11) – 45% off
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Dragon Prana (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 10% off
✚ Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Dungeonoid (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/11) – 85% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/12) – 83% off
✚ Eastward (Chucklefish) – $21.57 (Usually $35.95, ends 17/11) – 40% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 70% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 80% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe ) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator (Midnight Works) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Flinthook (Tribute Games) – $7.32 (Usually $18.30, ends 06/11) – 60% off
✚ Flipon (Plug In Digital) – $4.95 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 45% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 70% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $8.43 (Usually $18.75, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Gang Beasts (Boneloaf) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Gemini (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $2.07 (Usually $46.00, ends 28/11) – 96% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.75, ends 23/11) – 47% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/11) – 93% off
✚ Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 20% off
✚ Healer’s Quest (Plug In Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 40% off
✚ Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Hellbreachers (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 16/11) – 75% off
✚ Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.90, ends 23/11) – 49% off
✚ Him & Her Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Home Run High (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ How To Say Goodbye (ARTE Experience) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/11) – 10% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/12) – 92% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 80% off
✚ Iris and the Giant (Plug In Digital) – $12.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 45% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (Mindscape) – $15.32 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/11) – 33% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 04/12) – 88% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $11.81 (Usually $33.75, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 40% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/11) – 60% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Like No Other (Actoon Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/11) – 70% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Magazine Mogul (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Master Sleuth Bundle (Frogwares) – $55.60 (Usually $139.00, ends 23/11) – 60% off
✚ Mega Mall Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition (Tribute Games) – $9.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 06/11) – 60% off
✚ Milli & Greg (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Monster destroyer (Elusor) – $5.32 (Usually $10.65, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 93% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $7.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/11) – 75% off
✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $22.99, ends 04/12) – 93% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ OMNO (Studio Inkyfox) – $6.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/11) – 67% off
✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Out of Space: Couch Edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Oxide Room 104 (Wild Sphere) – $22.19 (Usually $36.99, ends 13/11) – 40% off
✚ PAC-MAN 99 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/11) – 40% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $15.95, ends 16/11) – 66% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/11) – 60% off
✚ Paradox Error (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Pathway (Chucklefish) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 15/11) – 80% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Please, Touch The Artwork (Nakana.io) – $7.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/12) – 35% off
✚ Pocket Academy (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Pocket Clothier (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 40% off
✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/11) – 40% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/11) – 40% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Puzzle Car (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Puzzletronics (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Supergg.com) – $12.90 (Usually $37.95, ends 13/11) – 66% off
✚ Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Red Ronin (QUByte Interactive) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Retro Machina (Supergg.com) – $13.02 (Usually $28.95, ends 13/11) – 55% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Retrovamp (PixelConflict) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 10/11) – 25% off
✚ Revita (Plug In Digital) – $19.12 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/11) – 25% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 16/11) – 40% off
✚ Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/11) – 70% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $9.17 (Usually $25.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
✚ SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair (Ratalaika Games) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 40% off
✚ STRIKER MODES (Isaias Game Dev) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/11) – 90% off
✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 16/11) – 35% off
✚ Savage Halloween (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $14.02 (Usually $25.50, ends 13/11) – 45% off
✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Shapeshooter (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $22.97 (Usually $45.95, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Sokocat – Combo (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/11) – 87% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $5.50 (Usually $22.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Sports & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/11) – 60% off
✚ Squad Killer (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Staxel (Plukit) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ Steel Assault (Tribute Games) – $8.39 (Usually $20.99, ends 06/11) – 60% off
✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/11) – 65% off
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io ) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/12) – 67% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 87% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 83% off
✚ Super Hero Flying School (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/11) – 70% off
✚ Super Magbot (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $15.95, ends 16/11) – 58% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 23/11) – 85% off
✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $1.87 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 88% off
✚ Tennis Club Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game (Hidden Achievement) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition (Plug In Digital) – $37.01 (Usually $56.95, ends 13/11) – 35% off
✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Tilt Pack (Supergg.com) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 90% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (UNTIES) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $1.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/11) – 85% off
✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $1.50 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ VASARA Collection (QUByte Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/11) – 40% off
✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
✚ Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 50% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 50% off
✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 75% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 75% off