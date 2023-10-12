Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 42) Go see a Star War

Advertisement

After the indie sale madness of last week (some of which is still on sale), we’re back to just a mere 300 odd games discounted this week. A good chunk of those games are all the Star Wars titles on the Switch as well for a hefty 50% off in most cases. But even if you don’t like Star Wars, there’s still some other highlights well.

This week’s highlights

✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 90% off

✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ STAR WARS Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $45.42 (Usually $113.55, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 19/10) – 55% off

✚ STAR WARS Republic Commando (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off



Everything else…

✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $14.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 51% off

✚ 2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ 7 Days of Rose (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Good Shepherd) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Aeolis Tournament (Forever Entertainment) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses (SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT) – $21.19 (Usually $52.99, ends 18/10) – 60% off

✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 90% off

✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 93% off

✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ BROKEN MIND (2BAD GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off

✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Banner of the Maid (CE-Asia) – $8.83 (Usually $25.99, ends 19/10) – 66% off

✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Best Action Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/11) – 88% off

✚ Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off

✚ Big Pharma (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Black Future ’88 (Good Shepherd) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Blair Witch (Bloober Team NA) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 75% off

✚ Blizzard® Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/10) – 50% off

✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 70% off

✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi (SC Ovilex Soft) – $29.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 27/10) – 60% off

✚ Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Corner Driver (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 10/11) – 60% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle (Activision) – $69.95 (Usually $174.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle (Activision) – $49.55 (Usually $123.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off

✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 26/10) – 60% off

✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/11) – 75% off

✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 90% off

✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (NAISU) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Date Night Bowling (Way Down Deep) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 26/10) – 70% off

✚ Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off

✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 90% off

✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off

✚ Dissection (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off

✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ Effie (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Embr (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 15% off

✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/10) – 25% off

✚ Fire Tonight (Way Down Deep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 90% off

✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ FoxyLand (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/11) – 80% off

✚ Ganbare! Super Strikers (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Gematombe (Ratalaika Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off

✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off

✚ Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Half Past Fate (Way Down Deep) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing (Way Down Deep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen OGorman) – $1.53 (Usually $4.95, ends 26/10) – 69% off

✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Horror Stories (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/11) – 80% off

✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ IdolDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 50% off

✚ InnerSpace (Aspyr) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 90% off

✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ John Wick Hex (Good Shepherd) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 11/11) – 50% off

✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/11) – 50% off

✚ Knightin’+ (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ KukkoroDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off

✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $3.91 (Usually $9.79, ends 29/10) – 60% off

✚ Land of Screens (Way Down Deep) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ Layers of Fear: Legacy (Bloober Team) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 85% off

✚ Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (qureate) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 11/11) – 60% off

✚ Logic Pic (naptime.games) – $2.95 (Usually $11.80, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Loot Hero DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 35% off

✚ Ludo XXL (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off

✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 60% off

✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 60% off

✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Metamorphosis (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/10) – 88% off

✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 10% off

✚ Milanoir (Good Shepherd) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Mini Golf & Pool Bundle (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off

✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Mokoko X (NAISU) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $4.72 (Usually $9.44, ends 29/10) – 50% off

✚ Monster Train First Class (Good Shepherd) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 19/10) – 90% off

✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ My Brother Rabbit (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off

✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ NinNinDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off

✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 85% off

✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Observer (Bloober Team) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 85% off

✚ Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Good Shepherd) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Good Shepherd) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ One Person Story (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 67% off

✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Pharmacy Tycoon Bundle: Weedcraft Inc & Big Pharma (Klabater) – $26.39 (Usually $65.99, ends 01/11) – 60% off

✚ Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/11) – 60% off

✚ Pipes Master (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off

✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Plumber Puzzles (Gametry) – $1.71 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/11) – 72% off

✚ Pocoyo Party (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $22.04 (Usually $44.99, ends 26/10) – 51% off

✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ Prehistoric Dude (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/10) – 80% off

✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Q REMASTERED (liica) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off

✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Aspyr) – $9.45 (Usually $37.80, ends 19/10) – 75% off

✚ Radio Squid (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Rail Trail (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off

✚ Rain on Your Parade (Unbound Creations) – $13.97 (Usually $21.50, ends 23/10) – 35% off

✚ Random Heroes: Gold Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off

✚ Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 90% off

✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/10) – 80% off

✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Relaxing Art Bundle (naptime.games) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off

✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 60% off

✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 85% off

✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ SHAPE SUITABLE (liica) – $5.62 (Usually $11.25, ends 07/11) – 50% off

✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $45.42 (Usually $113.55, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 19/10) – 55% off

✚ STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/11) – 80% off

✚ Secret Summoner (Waku Waku Games) – $8.19 (Usually $11.70, ends 29/10) – 30% off

✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Semblance (Good Shepherd) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Shadow of Loot Box (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off

✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 67% off

✚ Sky Races (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $5.25, ends 10/11) – 71% off

✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 90% off

✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off

✚ Some Distant Memory (Way Down Deep) – $4.64 (Usually $15.49, ends 05/11) – 70% off

✚ South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/11) – 40% off

✚ Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $10.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off

✚ Spirit Roots (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/11) – 86% off

✚ Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis (Klabater) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off

✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 60% off

✚ SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 85% off

✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off

✚ Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/10) – 90% off

✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (Aspyr) – $6.12 (Usually $24.75, ends 19/10) – 75% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 11/11) – 73% off

✚ Suhoshin (No More 500) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/10) – 60% off

✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 60% off

✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/10) – 40% off

✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ The 7th Guest (Liron Barzilai) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 15/10) – 20% off

✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of (qureate) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 50% off

✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 60% off

✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off

✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/11) – 90% off

✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/11) – 95% off

✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off

✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off

✚ Thunder Paw (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Thunderflash (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off

✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off

✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off

✚ Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off

✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ TroubleDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off

✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection (Mindscape) – $44.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 25/10) – 40% off

✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off

✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off

✚ Volley Pals (NAISU) – $5.85 (Usually $9.75, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off

✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 65% off

✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off

✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 30% off

✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/11) – 80% off

✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off

✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off

✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 60% off