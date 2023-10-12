Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 42) Go see a Star War
After the indie sale madness of last week (some of which is still on sale), we’re back to just a mere 300 odd games discounted this week. A good chunk of those games are all the Star Wars titles on the Switch as well for a hefty 50% off in most cases. But even if you don’t like Star Wars, there’s still some other highlights well.
This week’s highlights
✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 90% off
✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ STAR WARS Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $45.42 (Usually $113.55, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 19/10) – 55% off
✚ STAR WARS Republic Commando (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off
Everything else…
✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $14.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 51% off
✚ 2URVIVE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off
✚ 7 Days of Rose (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Good Shepherd) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Forever Entertainment) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses (SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT) – $21.19 (Usually $52.99, ends 18/10) – 60% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 90% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 93% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ BROKEN MIND (2BAD GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/11) – 50% off
✚ BRUTAL RAGE (2BAD GAMES) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Banner of the Maid (CE-Asia) – $8.83 (Usually $25.99, ends 19/10) – 66% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Best Action Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/11) – 88% off
✚ Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Black Future ’88 (Good Shepherd) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Blair Witch (Bloober Team NA) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 75% off
✚ Blizzard® Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 24/10) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 70% off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi (SC Ovilex Soft) – $29.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 27/10) – 60% off
✚ Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Corner Driver (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 10/11) – 60% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle (Activision) – $69.95 (Usually $174.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off
✚ Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle (Activision) – $49.55 (Usually $123.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/11) – 75% off
✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 90% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle (NAISU) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 (NAISU) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Date Night Bowling (Way Down Deep) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off
✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 90% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off
✚ Dissection (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $6.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off
✚ Embr (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 15% off
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/10) – 25% off
✚ Fire Tonight (Way Down Deep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/11) – 90% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ FoxyLand (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ Ganbare! Super Strikers (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Gematombe (Ratalaika Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off
✚ Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Half Past Fate (Way Down Deep) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing (Way Down Deep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off
✚ Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen OGorman) – $1.53 (Usually $4.95, ends 26/10) – 69% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Horror Stories (RandomSpin Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ IdolDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ InnerSpace (Aspyr) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 90% off
✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ John Wick Hex (Good Shepherd) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Knightin’+ (Ratalaika Games) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ KukkoroDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $3.91 (Usually $9.79, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Land of Screens (Way Down Deep) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Layers of Fear: Legacy (Bloober Team) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 85% off
✚ Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (qureate) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ Logic Pic (naptime.games) – $2.95 (Usually $11.80, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ Loot Hero DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 35% off
✚ Ludo XXL (TREVA) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 60% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Metamorphosis (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/10) – 88% off
✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 10% off
✚ Milanoir (Good Shepherd) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Mini Golf & Pool Bundle (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Mokoko X (NAISU) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $4.72 (Usually $9.44, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Train First Class (Good Shepherd) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 19/10) – 90% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $4.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ NinNinDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 85% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Observer (Bloober Team) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 85% off
✚ Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Good Shepherd) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Good Shepherd) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ One Person Story (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 67% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Pharmacy Tycoon Bundle: Weedcraft Inc & Big Pharma (Klabater) – $26.39 (Usually $65.99, ends 01/11) – 60% off
✚ Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX (Rainy Frog) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ PigShip and the Giant Wolf (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/11) – 60% off
✚ Pipes Master (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Plumber Puzzles (Gametry) – $1.71 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/11) – 72% off
✚ Pocoyo Party (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $22.04 (Usually $44.99, ends 26/10) – 51% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Prehistoric Dude (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/10) – 80% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Q REMASTERED (liica) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition (Aspyr) – $9.45 (Usually $37.80, ends 19/10) – 75% off
✚ Radio Squid (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Rail Trail (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/11) – 67% off
✚ Rain on Your Parade (Unbound Creations) – $13.97 (Usually $21.50, ends 23/10) – 35% off
✚ Random Heroes: Gold Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (eastasiasoft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 90% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/10) – 80% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Relaxing Art Bundle (naptime.games) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 60% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 (EnjoyUp Games) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 85% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ SHAPE SUITABLE (liica) – $5.62 (Usually $11.25, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Heritage Pack (2023) (Aspyr) – $45.42 (Usually $113.55, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr) – $17.88 (Usually $39.75, ends 19/10) – 55% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ (Aspyr) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Secret Summoner (Waku Waku Games) – $8.19 (Usually $11.70, ends 29/10) – 30% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Semblance (Good Shepherd) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/10) – 85% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Shadow of Loot Box (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 67% off
✚ Sky Races (Gametry) – $1.50 (Usually $5.25, ends 10/11) – 71% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 90% off
✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Some Distant Memory (Way Down Deep) – $4.64 (Usually $15.49, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/11) – 40% off
✚ Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $10.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/10) – 70% off
✚ Spirit Roots (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/11) – 86% off
✚ Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis (Klabater) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Sports & Wild Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 60% off
✚ SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 85% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/10) – 90% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse (Aspyr) – $6.12 (Usually $24.75, ends 19/10) – 75% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 11/11) – 73% off
✚ Suhoshin (No More 500) – $12.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/10) – 60% off
✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Super Woden GP (eastasiasoft) – $10.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/10) – 40% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ The 7th Guest (Liron Barzilai) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 15/10) – 20% off
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of (qureate) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/11) – 90% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/11) – 95% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Thunder Paw (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Thunderflash (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/10) – 60% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ TroubleDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection (Mindscape) – $44.99 (Usually $74.99, ends 25/10) – 40% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Volley Pals (NAISU) – $5.85 (Usually $9.75, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/10) – 65% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 30% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 72% off
✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 60% off