Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 40) Yielding

After a couple of exciting weeks we’re back to a standard week of sales. Not that it matters, you’re all at PAX Aus anyway. But if you’re not? Well there still might be something here for you.

There’s only 170 games on sale this week, it seems so small.

This week’s highlights: Boomerang Fu for a mere $3 is always going to get the recommendation. Game Dev Story is addictive as, then there’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for 50% off, Titan Quest for 60% off, and World Soccer Strikers ’91. See nothing too crazy.

✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $7.02 (Usually $10.49, ends 12/10) – 33% off

✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off

✚ Alvastia Chronicles (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $6.15 (Usually $61.50, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/11) – 55% off

✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Asdivine Hearts II (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Asdivine Menace (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/11) – 20% off

✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 80% off

✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off

✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Black Wolf (eastasiasoft) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/10) – 30% off

✚ Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Bloody Rally Show (Digerati) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 87% off

✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/11) – 80% off

✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator, real parking driver sim speed traffic deluxe 2022 (Midnight Works) – $1.67(Usually $7.99, ends 18/10) – 79% off

✚ Cattails (Falcon Development) – $2.85 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/11) – 87% off

✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off

✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $1.53 (Usually $16.99, ends 31/10) – 91% off

✚ City Super Hero 3D – Flying Legend Warriors Deluxe Simulator (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $2.24(Usually $14.99, ends 19/10) – 85% off

✚ Colorful Colore (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/11) – 67% off

✚ CosmoPlayerZ (Regista) – $11.99 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/10) – 27% off

✚ Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $6.90 (Usually $69.00, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 87% off

✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.75 (Usually $6.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Outright Games) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 25% off

✚ Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/11) – 75% off

✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off

✚ Death Park (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/10) – 75% off

✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $7.57 (Usually $75.75, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $78.75, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 60% off

✚ Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/11) – 60% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 80% off

✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 34% off

✚ Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/11) – 60% off

✚ Falling Out (Firestoke) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/10) – 20% off

✚ Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ FerroSlug () – $7.56 (Usually $8.40, ends 24/10) – 10% off

✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Forklift Extreme (LMG) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/11) – 40% off

✚ Formula Retro Racing (CGA Studio Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 85% off

✚ From Heaven To Earth (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 20/10) – 70% off

✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Guards (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/11) – 80% off

✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 70% off

✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ Horror & Adventure Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 60% off

✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/11) – 20% off

✚ JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games (Midnight Works) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/10) – 60% off

✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Kattish (Weakfish Studio) – $3.90 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/10) – 48% off

✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/10) – 70% off

✚ Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 19/10) – 40% off

✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/11) – 20% off

✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Comic Coloring Book – Complete Edition (RedDeerGames) – $4.49 (Usually $48.00, ends 05/11) – 91% off

✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/10) – 60% off

✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure (Outright Games) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 25% off

✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Maze Blaze (Revulo Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/10) – 30% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/10) – 40% off

✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/11) – 60% off

✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/11) – 20% off

✚ Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) (Nakana.io) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) (Nakana.io) – $15.00(Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) (Nakana.io) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Negative Nancy (Feed Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/10) – 60% off

✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 70% off

✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls ( Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ PING REDUX (Nami Tentou) – $5.06 (Usually $6.75, ends 03/11) – 25% off

✚ PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off

✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.70 (Usually $57.00, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Pocket Harvest (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 40% off

✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 70% off

✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Pyramid Quest (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/10) – 60% off

✚ Radon Break (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/10) – 60% off

✚ Rayland (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 30% off

✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ Running on Magic (MeteorbyteStudios) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.75 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/10) – 78% off

✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 16/10) – 60% off

✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/11) – 20% off

✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $23.97 (Usually $47.95, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ Stealth (LLC KURENTER) – $1.53 (Usually $6.15, ends 26/10) – 75% off

✚ Sticks Collection (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/10) – 33% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 80% off

✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/10) – 80% off

✚ Super Cyborg (Drageus Games) – $4.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/11) – 57% off

✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 20% off

✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/10) – 60% off

✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off

✚ Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/11) – 80% off

✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off

✚ The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem ( Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/10) – 40% off

✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (eastasiasoft) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ The Diabolical Trilogy (COWCAT) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off

✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $3.93 (Usually $19.65, ends 25/10) – 80% off

✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $30.75 (Usually $61.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/11) – 88% off

✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 70% off

✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $67.50, ends 02/11) – 90% off

✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 50% off

✚ The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 80% off

✚ This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off

✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/11) – 75% off

✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 85% off

✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $16.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ Venture Towns (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off

✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 80% off

✚ WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/11) – 80% off

✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/11) – 63% off

✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.00 (Usually $16.00, ends 18/10) – 50% off

✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off

✚ Wizards of Brandel (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/10) – 50% off

✚ World Soccer Strikers ’91 (MeteorbyteStudios) – $1.69 (Usually $8.49, ends 19/10) – 80% off

✚ Xeno Crisis (Bitmap Bureau) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 20/10) – 50% off

✚ Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 19/10) – 20% off

