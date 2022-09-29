867
Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 39) Follow-Up

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 29, 2022

You didn’t think the week after a big sale there would be anything else good left on sale did you? Well you’re wrong… well kinda of. Sure there’s not 1000 games on sale again, and a lot of these probably aren’t very good but there’s still a couple of highlights this week.

That being said, still check out last week’s article, and make sure before you buy any of the below you get some discounted eShop cards.

This week’s highlights: Armello is 30% off, Screencheat: Unplugged down a massive 86% off, Super Meat Boy for 60% off and Trials of Mana going for half price. The real deal this week though is all the Picross S games for 20% off, they’ve also been updated with touch screen controls – all of them!

#DRIVE ( PM Studios) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
#Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
64.0 (indienova) – $1.99 (Usually $4.00, ends 25/10) – 50% off
99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/10) – 60% off
Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $2.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 17/10) – 85% off
Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/10) – 35% off
AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.39 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
AntVentor (Loopymood) – $6.29 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/10) – 37% off
Arcade Archives FRONT LINE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives PIRATE PETE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives THE NINJA WARRIORS (株式会社ハムスター / HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives TIME TUNNEL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/10) – 90% off
Armello (League of Geeks) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
BROKEN MIND (2BAD GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 30% off
Balloon Flight (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 83% off
Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Brief Battles (JUICY CUPCAKE) – $6.45 (Usually $21.50, ends 06/10) – 70% off
Candleman (indienova) – $13.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/10) – 34% off
Cannon Brawl (BlitWorks) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 20% off
Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $7.76 (Usually $17.25, ends 23/10) – 55% off
Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
CosmoPlayerZ (Regista) – $11.99 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/10) – 27% off
Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/10) – 34% off
Delivery From the Pain (indienova) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 33% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/10) – 50% off
Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 33% off
Dorfromantik (ToukanaInteractive) – $20.69 (Usually $22.99, ends 09/10) – 10% off
Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/10) – 30% off
Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.59 (Usually $9.90, ends 25/10) – 33% off
Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 16/10) – 60% off
Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $13.54 (Usually $19.35, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/10) – 75% off
Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/10) – 63% off
Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks SL) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 60% off
Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Firefighters – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/10) – 73% off
Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $8.82 (Usually $12.60, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 25/10) – 30% off
Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $9.90, ends 25/10) – 51% off
Heaven Dust 2 (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 33% off
Hellmut: The Badass from Hell (2tainment) – $15.30 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 66% off
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Hoa (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Ikai (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 25/10) – 50% off
Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 12/10) – 50% off
Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $21.42 (Usually $25.20, ends 21/10) – 15% off
MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 80% off
Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/10) – 90% off
Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 30/10) – 20% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 13/10) – 90% off
Mountain Rescue Simulator (United Independent Entertainment GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Never Breakup (indienova) – $9.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/10) – 33% off
O—O (Art Games Studio) – $1.57 (Usually $5.25, ends 23/10) – 70% off
OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/10) – 20% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/10) – 67% off
PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Professional Construction – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Professional Farmer: American Dream (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
Promo Pack 2×1 (Cube Games) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 19/10) – 80% off
RAILGRADE (Epic Games) – $27.31 (Usually $30.35, ends 05/10) – 10% off
Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $9.72 (Usually $16.20, ends 03/10) – 40% off
Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/10) – 80% off
Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 85% off
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 85% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 73% off
S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 93% off
S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $10.31 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/10) – 45% off
SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
School Race GP (SAT-BOX) – $9.31 (Usually $13.30, ends 25/10) – 30% off
Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.51 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/10) – 86% off
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $37.97 (Usually $75.95, ends 27/10) – 50% off
Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/10) – 67% off
Slipstream (BlitWorks) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/10) – 30% off
Space Blaze (United Independent Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/10) – 86% off
Squish (PM Studios) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.19 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 51% off
Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 60% off
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/10) – 90% off
Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/10) – 90% off
TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/10) – 63% off
The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $2.02 (Usually $6.75, ends 23/10) – 70% off
The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/10) – 70% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 10/10) – 30% off
The Journey Down Trilogy (BlitWorks) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/10) – 55% off
The Journey Down: Chapter One (BlitWorks) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
The Journey Down: Chapter Three (BlitWorks) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off
The Journey Down: Chapter Two (BlitWorks) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
The Wake (indienova) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 28/10) – 90% off
TheNightfall (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/10) – 95% off
Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/10) – 93% off
Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
Wenjia (indienova) – $5.19 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 51% off
Why Pizza? (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
Witchcrafty (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 20% off

