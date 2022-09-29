Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 39) Follow-Up
You didn’t think the week after a big sale there would be anything else good left on sale did you? Well you’re wrong… well kinda of. Sure there’s not 1000 games on sale again, and a lot of these probably aren’t very good but there’s still a couple of highlights this week.
That being said, still check out last week’s article, and make sure before you buy any of the below you get some discounted eShop cards.
This week’s highlights: Armello is 30% off, Screencheat: Unplugged down a massive 86% off, Super Meat Boy for 60% off and Trials of Mana going for half price. The real deal this week though is all the Picross S games for 20% off, they’ve also been updated with touch screen controls – all of them!
✚ #DRIVE ( PM Studios) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $1.99 (Usually $4.00, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/10) – 60% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $2.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 17/10) – 85% off
✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/10) – 35% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.39 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Animal Doctor (Toplitz Productions) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ AntVentor (Loopymood) – $6.29 (Usually $9.99, ends 06/10) – 37% off
✚ Arcade Archives FRONT LINE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives PIRATE PETE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives THE NINJA WARRIORS (株式会社ハムスター / HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TIME TUNNEL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives TYPHOON GAL (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/10) – 90% off
✚ Armello (League of Geeks) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ BROKEN MIND (2BAD GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 30% off
✚ Balloon Flight (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 83% off
✚ Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Brief Battles (JUICY CUPCAKE) – $6.45 (Usually $21.50, ends 06/10) – 70% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $13.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 25/10) – 34% off
✚ Cannon Brawl (BlitWorks) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/10) – 20% off
✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $7.76 (Usually $17.25, ends 23/10) – 55% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ CosmoPlayerZ (Regista) – $11.99 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/10) – 27% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/10) – 34% off
✚ Delivery From the Pain (indienova) – $9.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/10) – 33% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 33% off
✚ Dorfromantik (ToukanaInteractive) – $20.69 (Usually $22.99, ends 09/10) – 10% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/10) – 30% off
✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.59 (Usually $9.90, ends 25/10) – 33% off
✚ Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 16/10) – 60% off
✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $13.54 (Usually $19.35, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/10) – 63% off
✚ Fight’N Rage (BlitWorks SL) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 60% off
✚ Firefighters – Airport Heroes (UIG Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Firefighters – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Firefighters: Airport Fire Department (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Forestry – The Simulation (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/10) – 73% off
✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $8.82 (Usually $12.60, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Hammerwatch (Blitworks) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $9.90, ends 25/10) – 51% off
✚ Heaven Dust 2 (indienova) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 33% off
✚ Hellmut: The Badass from Hell (2tainment) – $15.30 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 66% off
✚ Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition (BlitWorks) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Ikai (PM Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ Joe’s Diner (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $21.42 (Usually $25.20, ends 21/10) – 15% off
✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Mad Games Tycoon (Toplitz Productions Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Mad Tower Tycoon (Toplitz Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Metro Simulator (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/10) – 80% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/10) – 90% off
✚ Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’ (Higgs Games) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 30/10) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 13/10) – 90% off
✚ Mountain Rescue Simulator (United Independent Entertainment GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $9.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/10) – 33% off
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $1.57 (Usually $5.25, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/10) – 20% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/10) – 67% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Pineview Drive (UIG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ Professional Construction – The Simulation (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: American Dream (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Project Snaqe (Cube Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ Promo Pack 2×1 (Cube Games) – $1.60 (Usually $8.00, ends 19/10) – 80% off
✚ RAILGRADE (Epic Games) – $27.31 (Usually $30.35, ends 05/10) – 10% off
✚ Raiders Of The Lost Island (Last Tales) – $9.72 (Usually $16.20, ends 03/10) – 40% off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/10) – 80% off
✚ Reversi Let’s Go (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 85% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 85% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/10) – 73% off
✚ S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 93% off
✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $10.31 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/10) – 45% off
✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (Rising Star Games) – $36.75 (Usually $52.50, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ School Race GP (SAT-BOX) – $9.31 (Usually $13.30, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.51 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/10) – 86% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $37.97 (Usually $75.95, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/10) – 67% off
✚ Slipstream (BlitWorks) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
✚ South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/10) – 30% off
✚ Space Blaze (United Independent Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/10) – 86% off
✚ Squish (PM Studios) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/10) – 30% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 29/10) – 73% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.19 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 51% off
✚ Super Meat Boy (BlitWorks) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 60% off
✚ Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/10) – 90% off
✚ Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $1.79 (Usually $17.99, ends 17/10) – 90% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/10) – 63% off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $2.02 (Usually $6.75, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/10) – 70% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $22.65 (Usually $32.37, ends 10/10) – 30% off
✚ The Journey Down Trilogy (BlitWorks) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/10) – 55% off
✚ The Journey Down: Chapter One (BlitWorks) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ The Journey Down: Chapter Three (BlitWorks) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ The Journey Down: Chapter Two (BlitWorks) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ The Wake (indienova) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 28/10) – 90% off
✚ TheNightfall (United Independent Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/10) – 95% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/10) – 70% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/10) – 93% off
✚ Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $5.19 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 51% off
✚ Why Pizza? (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/10) – 40% off
✚ Witchcrafty (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 20% off