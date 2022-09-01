889
0

Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 35) On the Horn

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 1, 2022

After the unprecedented week last week and having just one game to highlight on sale this week gets a little bit better. There’s no massive sale or deep discounts on big games instead a small range of good games. With everything coming out in the next weeks and months, it couldn’t hurt to save anyway.

Highlights: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise for $1.50, Oceanhorn and Oceanhorn 2, Rogue Singularity, Squids Odyssey, Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE and Wonder Boy Returns Remix. Again, nothing huge.

✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $6.57 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 40% off
✚ Adventure Field 4 (Ilya Chkoliar) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Aeternum Quest (Ilya Chkoliar) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 94% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/09) – 75% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Celery Emblem) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 21/09) – 80% off
✚ Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $2.54 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/09) – 85% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/09) – 75% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/10) – 86% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 80% off
✚ CORPSE FACTORY (RIVER CROW) – $23.19 (Usually $28.99, ends 08/09) – 20% off
✚ Cabela’s: The Hunt – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Calm Colors (naptime.games) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 40% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 75% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/09) – 50% off
✚ Clutter 1000 (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 70% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $2.99(Usually $19.99, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 12/09) – 60% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 94% off
✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/09) – 50% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 30% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) – 10% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 30% off
✚ Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 65% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DONTNOD Entertainment) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 10% off
✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/09) – 90% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 50% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ In Celebration Of Violence (Dolores Ent.) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/09) – 80% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $3.46 (Usually $11.55, ends 21/09) – 70% off
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Last Beat Enhanced (7 Raven Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 66% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $7.49 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/10) – 71% off
✚ Love Colors (naptime.games) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 40% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/09) – 90% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $20.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/09) – 45% off
✚ Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $23.35 (Usually $25.95, ends 14/09) – 10% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $19.47 (Usually $59.00, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/10) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ My Coloring Book (Cool Small Games) – $2.23 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/10) – 70% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 30% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/09) – 85% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Ooblets (Glumberland) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/09) – 33% off
✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $7.35 (Usually $24.50, ends 13/09) – 70% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $20.25 (Usually $40.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (Dolores Ent.) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/09) – 40% off
✚ Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game (2Awesome Studio) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 30% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Pet Rock (Sabec) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/09) – 60% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ QV (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Ravenous Devils (Troglobytes Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/09) – 20% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/09) – 50% off
✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo Pty Ltd.) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 87% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Light and Shadow (OverGamez) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/09) – 15% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $24.97 (Usually $33.30, ends 12/09) – 25% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $2.64 (Usually $6.60, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ SkyScrappers (Ant Workshop) – $2.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Sound waves (LLC KURENTER) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 90% off
✚ Stencil Art (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/09) – 75% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/09) – 87% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/09) – 83% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $8.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Ronimo Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $5.99(Usually $39.99, ends 14/09) – 85% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $1.50 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.27 (Usually $15.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.00, ends 21/09) – 81% off
✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/09) – 30% off
✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/09) – 50% off
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
20%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
40%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment