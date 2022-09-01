Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 35) On the Horn
After the unprecedented week last week and having just one game to highlight on sale this week gets a little bit better. There’s no massive sale or deep discounts on big games instead a small range of good games. With everything coming out in the next weeks and months, it couldn’t hurt to save anyway.
Highlights: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise for $1.50, Oceanhorn and Oceanhorn 2, Rogue Singularity, Squids Odyssey, Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE and Wonder Boy Returns Remix. Again, nothing huge.
✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $6.57 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 40% off
✚ Adventure Field 4 (Ilya Chkoliar) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Aeternum Quest (Ilya Chkoliar) – $7.74 (Usually $12.90, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 94% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/09) – 75% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Celery Emblem) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 21/09) – 80% off
✚ Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $2.54 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/09) – 85% off
✚ Black Jack World Tour (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/09) – 75% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/10) – 86% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 80% off
✚ CORPSE FACTORY (RIVER CROW) – $23.19 (Usually $28.99, ends 08/09) – 20% off
✚ Cabela’s: The Hunt – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Calm Colors (naptime.games) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 40% off
✚ Casino Roulette Royal (Dolores Ent.) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 75% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/09) – 50% off
✚ Clutter 1000 (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 70% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $2.99(Usually $19.99, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) – $17.98 (Usually $44.96, ends 12/09) – 60% off
✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 94% off
✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/09) – 50% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 30% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Fairy Elements (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) – 10% off
✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 30% off
✚ Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $2.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 65% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DONTNOD Entertainment) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/09) – 10% off
✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/09) – 90% off
✚ Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha ( Three Legged Egg) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/09) – 65% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/09) – 50% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ In Celebration Of Violence (Dolores Ent.) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/09) – 80% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $3.46 (Usually $11.55, ends 21/09) – 70% off
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Last Beat Enhanced (7 Raven Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 66% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $7.49 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/10) – 71% off
✚ Love Colors (naptime.games) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 40% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/09) – 90% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $20.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/09) – 45% off
✚ Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $23.35 (Usually $25.95, ends 14/09) – 10% off
✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $19.47 (Usually $59.00, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/10) – 93% off
✚ MotoGP™21 (Milestone) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 15/09) – 80% off
✚ My Coloring Book (Cool Small Games) – $2.23 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/10) – 70% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK Co., Ltd.) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 14/09) – 30% off
✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/09) – 85% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $6.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Ooblets (Glumberland) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/09) – 33% off
✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $7.35 (Usually $24.50, ends 13/09) – 70% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $20.25 (Usually $40.50, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (Dolores Ent.) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/09) – 40% off
✚ Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game (2Awesome Studio) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/09) – 30% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Pet Rock (Sabec) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/09) – 60% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ QV (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Ravenous Devils (Troglobytes Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/09) – 20% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (vd-dev) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/09) – 50% off
✚ Rogue Singularity (Nnooo Pty Ltd.) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 87% off
✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/09) – 20% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/09) – 80% off
✚ Secrets of Light and Shadow (OverGamez) – $19.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/09) – 15% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $24.97 (Usually $33.30, ends 12/09) – 25% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 90% off
✚ Silent World (CFK) – $2.64 (Usually $6.60, ends 14/09) – 60% off
✚ SkyScrappers (Ant Workshop) – $2.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ Sokoban Block Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Sound waves (LLC KURENTER) – $2.70 (Usually $6.75, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/09) – 85% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/09) – 90% off
✚ Stencil Art (naptime.games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/09) – 75% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/09) – 87% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/09) – 83% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $8.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Ronimo Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks: Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022 (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $5.99(Usually $39.99, ends 14/09) – 85% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $1.50 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $5.27 (Usually $15.99, ends 29/09) – 67% off
✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off
✚ Wicce (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/09) – 50% off
✚ X-Force Genesis (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.00, ends 21/09) – 81% off
✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 13/09) – 30% off
✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/09) – 50% off
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/09) – 90% off