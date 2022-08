Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 33) Rip and Tear

The last few weeks have been pretty busy on the sales front, with Gamescom coming up and new releases ready to swarm us as soon as it hits September, everyone is busy. That means less games on sale because everyone’s too busy to promote. Except for Bethesda it seems, we’ve got a Quakecon sale and that’s good enough for me.

Our Highlights

Obviously I’m going to recommend anything Doom related from the list below. Quake as well, the port is sublime. But there’s also Boyfriend Dungeon, Cuphead, Shakedown: Hawaii and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Quakecon Sale

✚ DOOM (Bethesda®) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off

✚ DOOM (1993) (Zenimax Media) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM 3 (Zenimax Media) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off

✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda Softworks) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off

✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Zenimax Media) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 22/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM Slayers Collection (Bethesda) – $19.48 (Usually $77.95, ends 22/08) – 75% off

✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/08) – 60% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda Softworks) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/08) – 50% off

✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Game Studios®) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/08) – 80% off

✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda Softworks) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 22/08) – 70% off

Everything Else

✚ eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 75% off

✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off

✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 14/09) – 33% off

✚ A Dark Room (CIRCLE Ent.) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ ADVERSE (Loneminded) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 08/09) – 50% off

✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $4.28 (Usually $12.99, ends 13/09) – 67% off

✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $4.28 (Usually $12.99, ends 13/09) – 67% off

✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/09) – 50% off

✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Antonball Deluxe (Proponent Games) – $6.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/08) – 66% off

✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/09) – 50% off

✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off

✚ BILLIARD (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/09) – 78% off

✚ Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/09) – 83% off

✚ Bombing Busters (Sanuk Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off

✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 17/09) – 70% off

✚ Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) – $19.12 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/08) – 25% off

✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $3.12 (Usually $10.40, ends 01/09) – 70% off

✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $7.58 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 67% off

✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 65% off

✚ Button Button Up! (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE (Apriori Digital) – $4.80 (Usually $9.60, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ CAN ANDROIDS SURVIVE (Apriori Digital) – $7.22 (Usually $14.44, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 07/09) – 78% off

✚ Cellular Harvest (Apriori Digital) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/09) – 92% off

✚ Counter Recon: The First Mission (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.55 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.06 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/09) – 66% off

✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/08) – 30% off

✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3 Publisher) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Dark Water: Slime Invader (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Debtor (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/09) – 67% off

✚ Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Demong Hunter (TROOOZE) – $4.54 (Usually $12.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Deponia Collection (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/09) – 90% off

✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 80% off

✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3 Publisher) – $9.45 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Double Pug Switch (Apriori Digital) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/09) – 60% off

✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off

✚ Drum Box (Sanuk Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off

✚ Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Electronic Super Joy 2 (Hard Copy Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 31/08) – 86% off

✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $3.30 (Usually $16.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off

✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 07/09) – 69% off

✚ Energy Balance (Sometimes You) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Energy Cycle (EvgeniyKolpakov) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ European Conqueror X (CIRCLE Ent) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Exertus: Redux (Loneminded) – $2.85 (Usually $5.70, ends 08/09) – 50% off

✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/09) – 50% off

✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 80% off

✚ Forest Camp Story (Kairosoft) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $29.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 18/09) – 60% off

✚ Girls Tank Battle (TROOOZE) – $5.94 (Usually $16.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Gleamlight (D3 Publisher) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/09) – 80% off

✚ Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.88 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Hampuzz (orange) – $5.77 (Usually $8.25, ends 13/09) – 30% off

✚ Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse (TROOOZE) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 65% off

✚ Haunted Zombie School (TROOOZE) – $13.79 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 40% off

✚ Hell Blasters (PlayShift Games) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 30/08) – 30% off

✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ Hyperlight Ultimate (CatfishBlues Games di Avigni Alessandro) – $1.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/09) – 67% off

✚ Incredible Mandy (CIRCLE Entertainment LTD) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/09) – 67% off

✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 30% off

✚ Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison (Regista) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 09/09) – 50% off

✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 17/09) – 50% off

✚ Kid’s Art & Puzzle (Soroka Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/09) – 60% off

✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3 Publisher) – $6.61 (Usually $22.05, ends 07/09) – 70% off

✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $6.85 (Usually $9.79, ends 07/09) – 30% off

✚ Lacuna (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/09) – 80% off

✚ Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies (TROOOZE) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) – 85% off

✚ Light Fairytale Episode 2 (neko.works ) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/09) – 25% off

✚ Litguy Adventure (Weakfish Studio) – $3.30 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/09) – 45% off

✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 01/09) – 60% off

✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 24/08) – 50% off

✚ MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 01/09) – 90% off

✚ Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.44 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/08) – 60% off

✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/09) – 75% off

✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/09) – 20% off

✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 01/09) – 90% off

✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/09) – 50% off

✚ Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/09) – 90% off

✚ My Butler (D3 Publisher) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ My Divorce Story (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/08) – 10% off

✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition (Last Dimension) – $12.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/08) – 35% off

✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.88 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Office Lovers (D3 Publisher) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ One Last Memory – Reimagined (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $33.90, ends 17/09) – 96% off

✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Paint (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 18/09) – 82% off

✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 65% off

✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 70% off

✚ Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 07/09) – 40% off

✚ Potata: Fairy Flower (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/09) – 80% off

✚ Promo Pack 2×1 (Cube Games) – $2.40 (Usually $8.00, ends 31/08) – 70% off

✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $22.95 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Push-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $32.49 (Usually $64.99, ends 07/09) – 50% off

✚ Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ Robo Revenge Squad (Mill Games) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 15% off

✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Rogue Star Rescue (Chute Apps) – $12.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 01/09) – 34% off

✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 31/08) – 40% off

✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/09) – 95% off

✚ Shelter Generations (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Sigi – A Fart for Melusina (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Sit-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/09) – 80% off

✚ SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Slaycation Paradise (Merge Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/09) – 20% off

✚ Solstice Chronicles: MIA (CIRCLE Ent) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 75% off

✚ Space Genesis (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/09) – 89% off

✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ Spot The Differences: Party! (Sanuk Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off

✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/09) – 80% off

✚ State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.44 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 17/09) – 73% off

✚ Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/09) – 75% off

✚ Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 80% off

✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/09) – 69% off

✚ Techno Tanks (EpiXR) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/09) – 50% off

✚ Tennis (D3 Publisher) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/09) – 78% off

✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/09) – 65% off

✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $29.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 07/09) – 10% off

✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $6.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 01/09) – 65% off

✚ The Shrouded Isle (Kitfox Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/08) – 25% off

✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off

✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/09) – 70% off

✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 65% off

✚ Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 07/09) – 50% off

✚ Twist & Match (Sanuk Games ) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/09) – 50% off

✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 15/09) – 60% off

✚ Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge (Last Dimension) – $7.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 35% off

✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/09) – 65% off

✚ Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (Draw Distance) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/09) – 80% off

✚ Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Draw Distance) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 60% off

✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $16.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off

✚ Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $2.77 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/09) – 63% off

✚ WRITHE (MissionCtrlStudios) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/08) – 60% off

✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/09) – 70% off

✚ We Are OFK (Team OFK) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 10% off

✚ Webgeon Speedrun Edition (Weakfish Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/09) – 60% off

✚ World Conqueror X (Circle Entertainment) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 07/09) – 60% off

✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Zombie Hill Race (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/09) – 90% off

✚ Zombie Is Planting (TROOOZE) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 13/09) – 50% off

✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/09) – 60% off

✚ Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $3.59 (Usually $4.49, ends 07/09) – 20% off