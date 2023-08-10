Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 33) Bung
You know there’s a big week of sales due next week when there are a mere 200 new games on sale today. Also, because Nintendo announced that next week there’s a massive Multiplayer Sale where multiplayer games will feature – usually, the theming is pretty loose, so there could be anything up there.
So is there anything this week? A couple of gems, but save it for next week.
New sales highlights
✚ Amnesia: Collection (Frictional Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/08) – 67% off
✚ PICROSS S6 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Road 96 (PLAION) – $8.98 (Usually $29.96, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/08) – 67% off
✚ .cat (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/09) – 88% off
✚ 112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ 1971 Project Helios (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/08) – 65% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 17/08) – 85% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle (PLAION) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/08) – 85% off
✚ A Night at the Races (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Air Hockey (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Leoful) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/09) – 80% off
✚ Alteric (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
✚ Angels of Death (Game magazine) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 08/09) – 40% off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/09) – 93% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 17/08) – 85% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $31.19 (Usually $38.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 13/08) – 60% off
✚ Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/08) – 75% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/09) – 70% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $2.90 (Usually $18.99, ends 27/08) – 85% off
✚ Bowling (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Bullseye™ (Sabec) – $4.32 (Usually $21.60, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Bundle: 2 cats + 1 dog (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $22.59, ends 08/09) – 93% off
✚ Cabela’s: The Hunt – Championship Edition (PLANET ENTMT) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/08) – 75% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off
✚ Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/08) – 90% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Chess (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 87% off
✚ Crash Drive 3 (M2H) – $3.25 (Usually $25.00, ends 06/09) – 87% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/08) – 85% off
✚ DRIVE DRIFT X (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $16.48 (Usually $54.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Darksiders III (THQ Nordic) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.56, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $3.74 (Usually $12.47, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $2.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Desktop Football 2 (SAT-BOX) – $7.27 (Usually $10.39, ends 08/09) – 30% off
✚ Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Dice Legacy (PLAION) – $4.48 (Usually $17.95, ends 17/08) – 75% off
✚ Disney Speedstorm – Standard Founder’s Pack (Gameloft) – $71.49 (Usually $109.99, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ DoDonPachi Resurrection (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/09) – 50% off
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Dwarf Journey (Orube Game Studio) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/09) – 67% off
✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Energy Cycle Edge (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/08) – 90% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/09) – 90% off
✚ FishWitch Halloween (Green Sauce Games) – $2.55 (Usually $25.50, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Fisti-Fluffs (Rogue Games) – $15.49 (Usually $30.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 27/08) – 40% off
✚ Gal Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) – $28.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 45% off
✚ Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/08) – 80% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 28/08) – 60% off
✚ Gods Will Fall (PLAION) – $3.59 (Usually $17.95, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Grand Guilds (Keybol Games) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/08) – 95% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Hentai: Japanese Goblins (Big Way) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 24/08) – 20% off
✚ High Noon Revolver (Keybol Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.90, ends 29/08) – 62% off
✚ Home Sweet Home (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/09) – 90% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/09) – 83% off
✚ Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens (SOFT SOURCE) – $16.17 (Usually $23.10, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $13.00, ends 10/09) – 77% off
✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ King’s Bounty II (PLAION) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ LASERPITIUM (eastasiasoft) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 30% off
✚ LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $14.83 (Usually $54.95, ends 27/08) – 73% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (WB Games) – $7.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 27/08) – 84% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $2.93 (Usually $9.79, ends 30/08) – 70% off
✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/08) – 35% off
✚ Logic Pic (naptime.games) – $2.95 (Usually $11.80, ends 10/09) – 75% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ Lost in Harmony (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
✚ Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares) – $44.09 (Usually $125.99, ends 24/08) – 65% off
✚ Lucid Cycle (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $10.49, ends 24/08) – 60% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 10/09) – 50% off
✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $2.53 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 87% off
✚ Mass Creation Double Action Bundle (Mass Creation) – $2.80 (Usually $35.00, ends 24/08) – 92% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/08) – 75% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 75% off
✚ Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $4.72 (Usually $9.44, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 50% off
✚ Mushihimesama (Live Wire) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 35% off
✚ Mysterious Adventure of Michael (HUNTERS) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/08) – 10% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $3.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 10/09) – 86% off
✚ Next Up Hero (Digital Continue) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Night Vision (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $2.79 (Usually $34.90, ends 27/08) – 92% off
✚ Nordlicht (PLAION) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ One Person Story (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/09) – 67% off
✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $5.58 (Usually $18.61, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Our Winter Sports (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S5 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ PIPELINE PANIC (SOFT SOURCE) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 30% off
✚ POOL (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Party Trivia (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Piano (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Please, Touch The Artwork (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/09) – 75% off
✚ Pocoyo Party (RECOTECHNOLOGY) – $15.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 24/08) – 65% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Pretty Girls Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Radiant Silvergun (Live Wire) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 40% off
✚ Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME) – $1.69 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/08) – 89% off
✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PLAION) – $2.69 (Usually $17.95, ends 17/08) – 85% off
✚ Relaxing Art Bundle (naptime.games) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Relicta (PLAION) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/08) – 35% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Robox (Sabec) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Royal Roads (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 35% off
✚ Santa’s Holiday (Green Sauce Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
✚ Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $5.49 (Usually $54.95, ends 27/08) – 90% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $13.78 (Usually $45.95, ends 07/09) – 70% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/09) – 67% off
✚ SmileBASIC 4 (SmileBoom) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 30/08) – 50% off
✚ Snakes & Ladders (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/09) – 80% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
✚ Spirit Roots (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/09) – 86% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (THQ Nordic) – $46.70 (Usually $54.95, ends 21/08) – 15% off
✚ Spot The Difference (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Spy Alarm (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/09) – 70% off
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io) – $2.99 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/09) – 34% off
✚ Storm Tale 2 (Green Sauce Games) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ Super Mombo Quest (Orube Game Studio) – $8.80 (Usually $22.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe (Unfinished Pixel) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/09) – 70% off
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/09) – 70% off
✚ SuperMash (Digital Continue) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/08) – 90% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $3.14 (Usually $10.49, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $12.30 (Usually $61.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ The Lost Labyrinth (Green Sauce Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 90% off
✚ The Pillar: Puzzle Escape (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 80% off
✚ The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/09) – 50% off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 23/08) – 80% off
✚ This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Attu Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/09) – 90% off
✚ Towertale (Keybol Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/08) – 89% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $3.13 (Usually $10.44, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.55, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $3.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 08/09) – 70% off
✚ Warplanes Bundle (7Levels) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/09) – 80% off
✚ Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – $2.52 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/08) – 72% off
✚ Windbound (PLAION) – $3.74 (Usually $24.95, ends 17/08) – 85% off
✚ Working Zombies (JUPITER) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/08) – 20% off
✚ Wreckfest (THQ Nordic) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 21/08) – 35% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/08) – 35% off
✚ Yum Yum Cookstar (PLAION) – $10.99 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 70% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/08) – 67% off
✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/08) – 70% off
✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/08) – 70% off