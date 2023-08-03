Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 32) Shake’n’ Dog

Advertisement

There’s a whole bunch of great stuff on sale this week, and although a lot of it has been on sale before (many times in fact). A lot of the games are at their lowest price ever.

There’s a whole bunch of Bethesda stuff on sale like Quake and all the DOOM games, Steamworld is on sale, there’s some Square Enix stuff, Disney, Dragon Quest, and Skyrim is on sale again – although not the cheapest its been. There’s not just big brands either – take a scroll but first some highlights.

New sales highlights

✚ Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Square Enix) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 16/08) – 75% off

✚ DOOM Slayers Collection (Bethesda) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (Bandai Namco) – $34.97(Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off

✚ Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix) – $50.97 (Usually $84.95, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/08) – 80% off

✚ Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (Bandai Namco) – $12.79 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/08) – 84% off

✚ Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ QUAKE (Bethesda) – $4.93 (Usually $14.95, ends 16/08) – 67% off

✚ SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $9.49 (Usually $37.99, ends 29/08) – 75% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off

✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (Triband) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/08) – 35% off

✚ 112 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/09) – 95% off

✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ 7 Horizons (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/09) – 85% off

✚ 8-Ball Pocket (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off

✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $24.49, ends 03/09) – 94% off

✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $1.74 (Usually $34.99, ends 03/09) – 95% off

✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ A Maiden Astrologer Divines the Future (iMel) – $6.80 (Usually $13.61, ends 16/08) – 50% off

✚ A Musical Story (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off

✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 87% off

✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $2.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 21/08) – 85% off

✚ Aloof (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/09) – 90% off

✚ Amazing Breaker (Big Way) – $2.73 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 74% off

✚ Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $9.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 17/08) – 80% off

✚ Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $9.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (Rainy Frog) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOMCREATE) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $6.15 (Usually $61.50, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/08) – 55% off

✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Ascendant Hearts (Visualnoveler) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 60% off

✚ Astro Bears (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.99, ends 03/09) – 86% off

✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $2.98 (Usually $9.95, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ BATTOJUTSU (Caerux) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/08) – 20% off

✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $9.30 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 69% off

✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/09) – 90% off

✚ BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 78% off

✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ BORIS THE ROCKET (Big Way) – $4.48 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 77% off

✚ BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 23/08) – 20% off

✚ Back Again (eastasiasoft) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Balloon Pop – Learning Games for preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colours in 14 languages (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Bloody Rally Show (Digerati) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off

✚ Bot Gaiden (eastasiasoft) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 40% off

✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off

✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 31/08) – 70% off

✚ Boxing Gym Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off

✚ Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ COSPLAY LOVE! Enchanted princess (iMel) – $11.67 (Usually $16.68, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 60% off

✚ Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off

✚ Cat Quest (Kepler Interactive) – $4.65 (Usually $15.50, ends 15/08) – 70% off

✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 23/08) – 78% off

✚ Chameleon (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off

✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ City Pipes (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Collab Ball (Big Way) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 67% off

✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 70% off

✚ DOOM (Bethesda) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 16/08) – 75% off

✚ DOOM (1993) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM 3 (Bethesda) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM 64 (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ DOOM II (Classic) (Bethesda) – $2.98 (Usually $7.45, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 16/08) – 84% off

✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/09) – 80% off

✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $4.80 (Usually $48.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Dragon Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 63% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/09) – 80% off

✚ Dream House Days DX (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off

✚ Dream Park Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 40% off

✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off

✚ Dungeons of Dreadrock (ChristophMinnameier) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off

✚ Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 87% off

✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 03/09) – 88% off

✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.53 (Usually $10.80, ends 16/08) – 86% off

✚ Elypse (Plug In Digital) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 10% off

✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 23/08) – 69% off

✚ Epopeia Bundle – Coop Puzzles (Epopeia Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/09) – 30% off

✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ Eternal Radiance (Visualnoveler) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/08) – 60% off

✚ Evergate (PQube) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 85% off

✚ FPV Simulator (Kistler Studios) – $5.96 (Usually $14.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off

✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/09) – 95% off

✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Forward To The Sky (COSEN) – $54.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/08) – 10% off

✚ Frido (Big Way) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 33% off

✚ Frost (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/09) – 80% off

✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $19.50(Usually $30.00, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 60% off

✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.59 (Usually $84.95, ends 16/08) – 84% off

✚ Gakuen Club (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Galaxy Squad (Big Way) – $2.93 (Usually $12.75, ends 17/08) – 77% off

✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/08) – 50% off

✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $3.30 (Usually $33.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Gleamlight (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/09) – 80% off

✚ Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off

✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/08) – 50% off

✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/09) – 81% off

✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $2.61 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/08) – 71% off

✚ Hatup (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/08) – 60% off

✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Home Deco Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $3.56 (Usually $8.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $4.57 (Usually $45.75, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/08) – 75% off

✚ INK (Digerati) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ IdolDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Immortal Redneck (CremaGames) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/08) – 60% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Ink Cipher (Chequered Ink) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/08) – 50% off

✚ Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/08) – 60% off

✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/08) – 80% off

✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Jin Conception (Jin Wave Studio) – $9.69 (Usually $19.39, ends 08/08) – 50% off

✚ Jump, Step, Step (Hidden Trap) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ Jurassic Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 63% off

✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 02/09) – 50% off

✚ Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1 (Kistler Studios) – $1.96 (Usually $4.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.41 (Usually $22.05, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ KukkoroDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Leafy Trails (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 30% off

✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Like No Other (Actoon Studio) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 65% off

✚ Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (qureate) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/08) – 35% off

✚ Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 86% off

✚ Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 86% off

✚ Love Esquire (Mama Morin) – $23.79 (Usually $33.99, ends 13/08) – 30% off

✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $25.65 (Usually $28.50, ends 17/08) – 10% off

✚ Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN) – $32.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 17/08) – 10% off

✚ MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 20% off

✚ MAGLAM LORD (PQube) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 55% off

✚ Magical Girls (Caerux) – $5.04 (Usually $6.30, ends 23/08) – 20% off

✚ Magical Girls Second Magic (Caerux) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/08) – 20% off

✚ Mahjong Connect Onet Puzzle (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off

✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $6.49, ends 03/09) – 77% off

✚ Master Sleuth Bundle (Frogwares) – $34.75 (Usually $139.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off

✚ Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $4.39 (Usually $10.99, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Mini Motor Racing X (NextGen Reality) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae (ZENITH BLUE) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off

✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off

✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/09) – 50% off

✚ MotoGP™20 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 17/08) – 90% off

✚ Mr. DRILLER DrillLand (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 80% off

✚ Murder on the Marine Express (Rainy Frog) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $2.93 (Usually $8.39, ends 31/08) – 65% off

✚ My Hidden Things (Big Way) – $2.61 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/08) – 71% off

✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ My little fast food booth (Kistler Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $2.67 (Usually $4.95, ends 17/08) – 46% off

✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ ARCADE PAC™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/08) – 80% off

✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $3.58 (Usually $11.95, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Neko Secret Room (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Nexomon (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection (PQube) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/08) – 33% off

✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ NinNinDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off

✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/08) – 80% off

✚ OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (SIGONO) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ OPUS: Rocket of Whispers (SIGONO) – $11.30 (Usually $16.15, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ OPUS: The Day We Found Earth (SIGONO) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.62(Usually $22.50, ends 01/09) – 35% off

✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Office Lovers (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Omega Strike (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 85% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $14.70 (Usually $24.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off

✚ PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 20% off

✚ Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Parking Simulator (Megame) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off

✚ Path to Mnemosyne (Hidden Trap) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ Pile Up! Box by Box (HandyGames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 50% off

✚ Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Versus Evil) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 23/08) – 75% off

✚ Pinball Jam (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $2.47 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $2.62 (Usually $5.25, ends 15/08) – 50% off

✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.70 (Usually $57.00, ends 30/08) – 90% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/09) – 86% off

✚ Potion Permit (PQube) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 13/08) – 30% off

✚ Pretty Girls Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 40% off

✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again (Big Way) – $2.58 (Usually $6.30, ends 17/08) – 59% off

✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 (Big Way) – $2.85 (Usually $5.70, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Pub Encounter (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 10/08) – 60% off

✚ Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Puzzle Wall (Rainy Frog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (Toxic Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/08) – 60% off

✚ Q.U.B.E. 2 (TrappedNerveGames) – $14.34 (Usually $40.99, ends 10/08) – 65% off

✚ Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (PQube) – $18.37 (Usually $52.50, ends 13/08) – 65% off

✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 70% off

✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off

✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/09) – 90% off

✚ Red Square Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $24.59 (Usually $40.99, ends 23/08) – 40% off

✚ Residual (Orange Pixel) – $12.80 (Usually $32.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 15/08) – 50% off

✚ Rick Henderson (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Risk System (Hidden Trap) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 60% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 85% off

✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 85% off

✚ Rogue Star Rescue (Chute Apps) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/08) – 35% off

✚ Root Film (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 75% off

✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $27.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/08) – 65% off

✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ SUSHI REVERSI (Caerux) – $12.72 (Usually $18.99, ends 23/08) – 33% off

✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.95, ends 16/08) – 84% off

✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $10.49 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 85% off

✚ Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 40% off

✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 86% off

✚ Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 86% off

✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 71% off

✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 86% off

✚ Secrets of Me (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Severed Steel (Digerati) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off

✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOMCREATE) – $5.55 (Usually $11.10, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ Signs of the Sojourner (Digerati) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 65% off

✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 17/08) – 50% off

✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ SkyDrift Infinity (HandyGames) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 33% off

✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off

✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter (Studio Somewhere) – $9.36 (Usually $23.40, ends 24/08) – 60% off

✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/08) – 67% off

✚ Sports Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/08) – 75% off

✚ Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $16.10 (Usually $23.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off

✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 07/08) – 60% off

✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/08) – 80% off

✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 02/09) – 73% off

✚ Super Bullet Break (PQube) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/08) – 33% off

✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off

✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/09) – 89% off

✚ Sweets Swap (Kistler Studios) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $1.96 (Usually $4.90, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/08) – 80% off

✚ Sword of the Vagrant (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/08) – 69% off

✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $6.28 (Usually $20.95, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 02/09) – 73% off

✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/09) – 90% off

✚ Tennis (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/08) – 78% off

✚ Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/08) – 60% off

✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ The Charming Empire (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $2.94 (Usually $19.65, ends 23/08) – 85% off

✚ The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of (qureate) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 50% off

✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ The Magister (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off

✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 60% off

✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $23.99, ends 03/09) – 94% off

✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Throw it! Animal Park (TOMCREATE) – $4.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 31/08) – 21% off

✚ Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 15/08) – 50% off

✚ Titans Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 63% off

✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (UNTIES) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 63% off

✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08) – 80% off

✚ TroubleDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off

✚ Tunnel of Doom (Digerati) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08) – 60% off

✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 50% off

✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/08) – 60% off

✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/08) – 75% off

✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $8.19, ends 03/09) – 82% off

✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/09) – 80% off

✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $2.60 (Usually $13.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off

✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/08) – 75% off

✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/08) – 50% off

✚ Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/08) – 65% off

✚ Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/08) – 60% off

✚ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 16/08) – 85% off

✚ Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition (Bethesda) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 16/08) – 70% off

✚ Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/08) – 60% off

✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (ChubbyPixel) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 80% off

✚ World Soccer Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/08) – 63% off

✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 85% off

✚ Yaga (Versus Evil) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/08) – 60% off

✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/08) – 30% off

✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/08) – 60% off