Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 32) Follow On

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 12, 2022

After last week’s Showdown Sale where a tonne of great tonne went on sale. The week after was always going to be a little slower – so perhaps this is the slowdown sale.

Our Highlights

The wonderful Unpacking is 20% off, A Hat in Time (50% off), Axiom Verge 2 (25% off), Cris Tales (65% off), PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (80% off), Slay the Spire (60% off), Wreckfest is also 10% off and only a couple of weeks old.

Everything else

雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $8.70 (Usually $17.40, ends 21/08) – 50% off
#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle (Eclipse Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/08) – 40% off
– Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ (CyberStep) – $11.92 (Usually $23.85, ends 21/08) – 50% off
A Hat in Time (Humble Bundle, Inc.) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/09) – 75% off
Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 75% off
Alteric (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
Always Sometimes Monsters (Vagabond Dog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
Animal Fun Puzzle – Preschool and kindergarten learning and fun game for toddlers and kids (winterworks) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Animal Learning Puzzle for Toddlers and Kids (winterworks) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Animal Pairs – Matching & Concentration Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Animals for Toddlers (winterworks) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Anti Hero Bundle (Digerati) – $6.15 (Usually $61.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Apsulov: End of Gods (Digerati) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/09) – 45% off
Archvale (Humble Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 25% off
Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/09) – 88% off
Axiom Verge 2 (Thomas Happ Games LLC) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 17/08) – 25% off
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Baby Puzzle – First Learning Shapes for Toddlers (winterworks) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals (winterworks) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 16/08) – 60% off
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Black Paradox (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom (KEMCO) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 45% off
Bleed (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Bloo Kid 2 (winterworks) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Bloody Rally Show (Digerati) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/09) – 35% off
Book Quest (eastasiasoft ) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 30/08) – 20% off
Boreal Tenebrae (RedDeerGames) – $2.84 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/09) – 72% off
Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Car Wash – Cars & Trucks Garage Game for Toddlers & Kids (winterworks) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Carto (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
Chronos: Before the Ashes (THQ Nordic) – $29.37 (Usually $48.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $24.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/08) – 45% off
Colsword (D-Games) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 08/09) – 50% off
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $6.90 (Usually $69.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Crazy Zen Codeword (Onteca) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/09) – 79% off
Cris Tales (Modus Games) – $24.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/08) – 65% off
Crying Suns (Humble Games) – $18.90 (Usually $31.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 90% off
DOG GONE GOLFING (Vagabond Dog) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
DRIVE DRIFT X (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic) – $19.23 (Usually $54.95, ends 18/08) – 65% off
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $17.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 65% off
Darksiders III (THQ Nordic) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – $17.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 65% off
Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 21/08) – 40% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.02 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 55% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.56, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $3.74 (Usually $12.47, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Desktop Football (SAT-BOX) – $2.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $11.67 (Usually $77.85, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $7.57 (Usually $75.75, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $78.75, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Dodgeball Academia (Humble Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 30% off
Doughlings: Arcade (HERO CONCEPT) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
Doughlings: Invasion (HERO CONCEPT YAZILIM VE BILISIM ANONIM SIRKETI) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 01/09) – 90% off
Dwarf Journey ( Orube Game Studio) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Energy Cycle Edge (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Epic Astro Story (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Eternal Hope (Doublehit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator (Midnight Works) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/08) – 50% off
Flynn: Son of Crimson (Humble Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
Forager (Humble Bundle) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Formula Retro Racing (CGA Studio Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/09) – 80% off
Freedom Finger (Wide Right Interactive) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/08) – 60% off
GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $51.59 (Usually $85.99, ends 28/08) – 40% off
Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $4.95 (Usually $33.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
Growbot (ASHGAMES) – $20.40 (Usually $25.50, ends 17/08) – 20% off
Guild of Darksteel (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 60% off
Happy Hoarder (BandanaKid) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (CRYPTON FUTURE MEDIA) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/09) – 25% off
Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/09) – 90% off
Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison (Regista) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 09/09) – 50% off
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento (Regista) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 02/09) – 50% off
Jet Ski Rush (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 11/09) – 75% off
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $29.74 (Usually $84.99, ends 21/08) – 65% off
Kairobotica (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (THQ Nordic) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/09) – 50% off
Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.49, ends 11/09) – 89% off
Kofi Quest (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/09) – 25% off
Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Lamplight City (ASHGAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 10% off
Last Threshold (Feardemic) – $6.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 10/09) – 13% off
Legend of Ixtona (KEMCO) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 25% off
Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Light Fairytale Episode 1 (neko.works) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/09) – 25% off
MX vs ATV All Out (THQ Nordic) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08) – 45% off
Mastho is Together (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx (CIRCLE Ent.) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 31/08) – 15% off
Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $4.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/08) – 20% off
Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (THQ Nordic) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Monument (D-Games) – $2.56 (Usually $9.00, ends 08/09) – 72% off
MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/09) – 67% off
My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Application Systems Heidelberg Software GmbH) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 50% off
Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 80% off
OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/09) – 80% off
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
One Step From Eden (Humble Bundle) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $5.58 (Usually $18.61, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Our Winter Sports (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 06/09) – 70% off
PAN-PAN A tiny big adventure (Circle Ent.) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.70 (Usually $57.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.90, ends 11/09) – 78% off
Planetary Defense Force (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.51 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/08) – 83% off
Pocket Academy (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
Pocket Warriors (Flying Spaghetti) – $12.00 (Usually $16.00, ends 18/08) – 25% off
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Pro Gymnast Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/09) – 75% off
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/08) – 80% off
Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 80% off
Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/08) – 40% off
Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more (winterworks) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 80% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $2.92 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/09) – 80% off
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/08) – 65% off
S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters (Doomster Entertainment) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/08) – 75% off
SMASHING THE BATTLE (PLATINUMROCKET) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/08) – 20% off
SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL (PLATINUMROCKET) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 30% off
STONE (Convict Games) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Santa Tracker (Onteca) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 05/09) – 50% off
Save the Ninja Clan (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/09) – 75% off
Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/08) – 90% off
Sir Tincan – Adventures in the Castle (winterworks) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/08) – 80% off
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/09) – 90% off
Slay the Spire (Humble Bundle) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/09) – 80% off
Space Warrior (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/09) – 30% off
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Spiral Splatter (Sometimes You) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/08) – 72% off
Splatter (LLC KURENTER) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 30/08) – 60% off
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $23.97 (Usually $47.95, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/08) – 65% off
Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.24 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/09) – 76% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/09) – 80% off
Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $7.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
Supraland (Humble Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 40% off
TOUHOU Spell Bubble (TAITO) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 28/08) – 50% off
Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 80% off
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
The Longing (ASHGAMES) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/08) – 25% off
The Magister (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 50% off
The Manga Works (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $67.50, ends 07/09) – 90% off
The Procession To Calvary (Digerati) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 40% off
The Raven Remastered (THQ Nordic) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 18/08) – 70% off
The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/08) – 80% off
The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 33% off
This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $14.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 18/08) – 70% off
This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 18/08) – 70% off
This Strange Realm Of Mine (Doomster Entertainment) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/08) – 90% off
Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/09) – 75% off
UNSIGHTED (Humble Games) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 30% off
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Unexplored (Digerati) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 85% off
Unforeseen Incidents (ASHGAMES) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 25% off
Unpacking (Humble Games) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/08) – 20% off
Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/09) – 60% off
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/09) – 80% off
Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $3.13 (Usually $10.44, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Void Bastards (Humble Bundle) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $3.16 (Usually $10.55, ends 06/09) – 70% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $3.01 (Usually $10.05, ends 06/09) – 70% off
WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/08) – 60% off
Wandersong (Humble Bundle) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Where Are My Friends? (Sometimes You) – $2.52 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/08) – 72% off
Wildfire (Humble Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/08) – 30% off
Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) – $10.39 (Usually $25.99, ends 25/08) – 60% off
Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (STUDIOARTDINK) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 22/08) – 50% off
World Cruise Story (Kairosoft Co.,Ltd) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Wreckfest (THQ Nordic) – $53.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 18/08) – 10% off
de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off
de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/08) – 70% off

