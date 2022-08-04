734
Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 31) Showdown Sale?

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 4, 2022

Nintendo promised a massive multiplayer game focused sale, and we’ve got it… some of it. While Nintendo’s sale in the UK and Europe has a bunch of Nintendo published games, we didn’t get all of them. We did however get everything else on the list, so that’s something at least.

We’ve split the list up into two categories, the ones we’ve picked from the big list ourselves and then everything else. If Nintendo puts out a list of their highlights, we’ll update that too.

Check the individual title for when the sale ends, but most of them will be in two weeks.

Our Highlights

✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/08) – 80% off
✚ AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Spike Chunsoft US) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 17/08) – 20% off
✚ Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 14/08) – 50% off
✚ Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
✚ Cat Quest II (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
✚ LEGO CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
✚ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $74.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 25% off
✚ Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Mojang) – $44.95 (Usually $59.95) – 25% off
✚ PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.65 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
✚ Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 20% off
✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off

Everything else

fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
moon (Onion Games) – $18.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 23/08) – 30% off
12 orbits (Roman Uhlig) – $1.50 (Usually $2.49, ends 14/08) – 40% off
3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO ALPHA MISSION II (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO KING OF THE MONSTERS (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO NEO TURF MASTERS (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES PERFECT (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $7.13 (Usually $16.99, ends 14/08) – 58% off
Aground (Whitethorn Digital) – $11.23 (Usually $17.29, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.51 (Usually $6.45, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Arcade Archives ATHENA (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Arcade Archives IKARI WARRIORS (HAMSTER ) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Arcade Archives SASUKE VS COMMANDER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Arietta of Spirits (RED ART GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 50% off
Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/08) – 80% off
Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 63% off
Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Astro Duel Deluxe (Wild Rooster Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
B.ARK (Tic Toc Games) – $6.32 (Usually $12.65, ends 14/08) – 50% off
BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
BATTLESHIP (Marmalade Game Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
BLACK BIRD (Onion Games) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 23/08) – 30% off
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off
BOMBFEST (Whitethorn Digital) – $3.70 (Usually $18.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.67 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 57% off
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2 (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Bamerang (Lululu Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure (Vector Unit ) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Biped (Postmeta Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Blackmoor 2 (Four Fats) – $5.85 (Usually $6.50, ends 14/08) – 10% off
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Blizzard® Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Blocky Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Borderlands Legendary Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 24/08) – 67% off
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Boxerpunk Stories (Weakfish Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/08) – 80% off
Bring Honey Home (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Broforce (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
CONTRA ROGUE CORPS (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/08) – 40% off
Cake Bash (Coatsink Software) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Can’t Drive This (Pixel Maniacs) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Cars 3: Driven to Win (WB Games) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Castle Crashers Remastered (The Behemoth) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Castle on the Coast () – $11.24 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Cat Quest II (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Cattails (Falcon Development) – $2.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/09) – 86% off
Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 70% off
Chess Ultra (Ripstone Publishing) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Chickens Madness (Vikong) – $2.46 (Usually $12.30, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Circle of Sumo (Strelka Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
City Pipes (Kistler Studios) – $1.67 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 57% off
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Cluedo (Marmalade Game Studio) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Color Dot Connect (Kistler Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Contra Anniversary Collection (Konami) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Coromon (Freedom Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Crash Bandicoot™ – Crashiversary Bundle (Activision) – $104.95 (Usually $174.95, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Crash Bandicoot™ – Quadrilogy Bundle (Activision) – $73.95 (Usually $123.95, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time (Activision) – $51.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 26% off
Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Crayola Scoot (Outright Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Crazy Strike Bowling EX (CORECELL) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Cue Sports (Kistler Studios) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 14/08) – 60% off
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.45 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $13.45 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
DRAW CHILLY (AZAMATIKA) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 23/08) – 30% off
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (Spike Chunsoft US) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Spike Chunsoft US) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 50% off
Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 40% off
Defend the Kingdom (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/08) – 80% off
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Deru – The Art of Cooperation (Ink Kit) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Destruction (COSEN) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Diablo® II: Resurrected™ (Blizzard Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 80% off
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Dog’s Donuts (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 30/08) – 85% off
Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 30/08) – 85% off
Door Kickers: Action Squad (KILLHOUSE GAMES) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off
DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 14/08) – 50% off
DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) – 60% off
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure (Outright Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Chromatic Games) – $24.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 34% off
Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $5.46 (Usually $12.15, ends 17/08) – 55% off
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (RAINYFROG) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
EGGLIA Rebirth (Brownies) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Eat your letters (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Endless Puzzle Fun Collection (Mindscape) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Family Feud® (Ubisoft) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.3 Postlude Days- (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (Outright Games) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $8.92 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/08) – 65% off
Find 10 Differences (Kistler Studios) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Forklift Extreme (LMG) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/09) – 20% off
Frogun (Top Hat Studios) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Frogun Deluxe Edition (Top Hat Studios) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 20% off
From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
GONNER2 (Raw Fury) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters Software Company Limited) – $27.49 (Usually $54.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Gale of Windoria (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/08) – 10% off
Gang Beasts (Boneloaf ) – $23.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Gems of Magic: Father’s Day (Denda Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Get Packed: Couch Chaos (Coatsink Software) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Golazo! (Klabater S.A.) – $4.48 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $10.82 (Usually $15.46, ends 30/08) – 30% off
Grand Brix Shooter (Intragames Co. Ltd) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/08) – 40% off
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Rogueside) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (Rogueside) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $2.37 (Usually $6.99, ends 14/08) – 66% off
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ (Milestone) – $51.98 (Usually $129.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 10% off
Headsnatchers (Iceberg Interactive B.V.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Heave Ho (Devolver Digital Inc.) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $26.79 (Usually $39.99, ends 10/08) – 33% off
Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/08) – 70% off
Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Hungry Ball Physics (Kistler Studios) – $1.56 (Usually $3.90, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
HyperBrawl Tournament (Milky Tea) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $5.67 (Usually $18.90, ends 14/08) – 70% off
I Hate Running Backwards (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 67% off
INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars (JUST FOR GAMES) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 20% off
INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 31/08) – 85% off
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games Ltd) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Ice Station Z (Wobbly Tooth) – $1.59 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/08) – 79% off
IdolDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Inertial Drift (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Instant Sports (Plug In Digital) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 55% off
Instant Sports Plus (Plug In Digital) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Instant Sports Summer Games (Plug In Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 55% off
Instant Sports Winter Games (Plug In Digital) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/09) – 60% off
JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games Ltd) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
JUST DANCE 2022 (Ubisoft) – $33.57 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 58% off
Jeopardy!® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! (Mindscape) – $6.89 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature (Mindscape) – $15.32 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/08) – 33% off
Juiced! (TimothyvanderHoeven) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
KOKORO CLOVER Season 1 (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $25.24 (Usually $28.05, ends 11/08) – 10% off
KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 30/08) – 50% off
Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 70% off
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Kitaria Fables (Chromatic Games) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
Knights and Bikes (Foam Sword) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
KukkoroDays (qureate) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ (Rainy Frog) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/08) – 75% off
LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $33.59 (Usually $47.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
LEGO® CITY Undercover (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
LEGO® DC Super-Villains (WB Games) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection (WB Games) – $24.72 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/08) – 55% off
LEGO® Jurassic World (WB Games) – $19.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 68% off
LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes (WB Games) – $25.17 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 58% off
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga (WB Games) – $74.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 25% off
LEGO® The Incredibles (WB Games) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $16.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $7.49 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Let it roll slide puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Let’s Sing 2019 (Koch Media) – $33.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 45% off
Let’s Sing 2020 (Koch Media GmbH) – $33.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 45% off
Let’s Sing 2021 (Koch Media) – $32.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 45% off
Let’s Sing 2022 (Koch Media) – $32.97 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Let’s Sing 2022 Platinum Edition (Koch Media) – $77.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Let’s Sing Queen (Koch Media) – $32.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 45% off
Lethal League Blaze (Team Reptile B.V.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Life of Fly 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Links Puzzle (Kistler Studios) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami (qureate) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 31/08) – 50% off
Lode Runner Legacy (Tozai Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch™ + MONOPOLY Madness (Ubisoft) – $35.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 55% off
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.75 (Usually $90.99, ends 14/08) – 86% off
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.99 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure (Outright Games) – $48.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Magic Nations (PrimeBit Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Mahjong Masters (Kistler Studios) – $1.58 (Usually $7.90, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Marbles Rush (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Mayhem Brawler (HERO CONCEPT) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/08) – 40% off
Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/08) – 85% off
Megabyte Punch (Team Reptile) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/08) – 80% off
Mina & Michi (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Mini Car Racing (Kistler Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $6.90, ends 14/08) – 78% off
Missing Features: 2D (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Mon Amour (Onion Games) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/08) – 30% off
Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 66% off
Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Young Fun Studio) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $4.64 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition (Funcom Oslo AS) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/08) – 60% off
My Divorce Story (CFK) – $9.85 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/08) – 10% off
My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
My Little Fruit Juice Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 60% off
My Little Ramenbar (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
My Maitê (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 24/08) – 60% off
My little fast food booth (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 70% off
Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/09) – 20% off
N++ (NPLUSPLUS) (Metanet Software) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.95 (Usually $79.90, ends 14/08) – 80% off
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.25 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 80% off
NinNinDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/08) – 80% off
NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $2.09 (Usually $34.90, ends 14/08) – 94% off
OBAKEIDORO! (FREE STYLE, Inc.) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/09) – 50% off
Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Young Horses) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 18/08) – 75% off
Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 65% off
One Last Memory (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Out of Space: Couch Edition (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/08) – 55% off
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/08) – 80% off
PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.65 (Usually $30.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls ( Outright Games) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $27.48 (Usually $109.95, ends 24/08) – 75% off
PHOGS! (Coatsink Software) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 30% off
PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
Panty Party (COSEN) – $6.57 (Usually $21.90, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Party Crashers (GiantMargarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off
Party Golf (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 90% off
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 25% off
Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Peace, Death! 2 (AZAMATIKA) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Peace, Death! Complete Edition (AZAMATIKA) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Rocket Panda Games) – $38.25 (Usually $51.00, ends 14/08) – 25% off
Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Piczle Cells (Rainy Frog) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/08) – 70% off
Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX (RAINYFROG) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (RAINYFROG) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection (Rainy Frog) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Pikuniku (Devolver Digital) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Pipe Fitter (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $5.90, ends 24/08) – 70% off
Pix Jungle Adventures (Kistler Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 75% off
PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.02 (Usually $9.00, ends 21/08) – 22% off
Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.04 (Usually $13.80, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.86 (Usually $7.05, ends 21/08) – 31% off
Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.40 (Usually $14.25, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.92 (Usually $13.65, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $6.75, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $11.08 (Usually $16.80, ends 21/08) – 34% off
Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series LAB (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.68 (Usually $9.60, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $6.75, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $10.32 (Usually $12.90, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $8.48 (Usually $12.30, ends 21/08) – 31% off
Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter- (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $6.15 (Usually $12.30, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.60 (Usually $6.30, ends 21/08) – 11% off
Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $12.36 (Usually $15.45, ends 21/08) – 20% off
Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $5.40 (Usually $10.80, ends 21/08) – 50% off
PixelJunk® Monsters 2 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 85% off
Poker Club (Ripstone Publishing) – $26.64 (Usually $33.30, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Project Winter (Other Ocean) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $14.69 (Usually $20.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Pushy and Pully in Blockland (Resistance Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $20.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/08) – 65% off
Puzzle Car (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
R-Type Dimensions EX (Tozai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH (Spike Chunsoft US) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off
ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE (Spike Chunsoft US) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/08) – 60% off
Race with Ryan (Outright Games Ltd) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Raining Blobs (Black Shell Media, LLC) – $11.19 (Usually $13.99, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Spike Chunsoft US) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 17/08) – 50% off
ReactorX (TERNOX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Red Ball Escape (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + (Strelka Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Reflex Unit 2 (ROBOSARU Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/08) – 80% off
Remnants of Naezith (Tolga Ay) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/09) – 75% off
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 09/08) – 80% off
Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Retimed (Stray Fawn) – $14.49 (Usually $20.70, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Road Redemption (Tripwire Interactive) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $9.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 09/08) – 80% off
Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Rush Rally Origins (Brownmonster) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/08) – 25% off
Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/08) – 65% off
SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/08) – 65% off
SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 55% off
STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.95 (Usually $5.90, ends 01/09) – 50% off
STEINS;GATE 0 (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
STEINS;GATE ELITE (Koch Media) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace (Spike Chunsoft US) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
SWARMRIDERS (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $7.57 (Usually $22.95, ends 14/08) – 67% off
Scrapnaut (RockGame) – $10.33 (Usually $15.90, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games ) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Serious Sam Collection (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Shapeshooter (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $37.97 (Usually $75.95, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey- (neos) – $53.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/08) – 10% off
Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $5.55 (Usually $11.10, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike Chunsoft US) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $14.38 (Usually $47.95, ends 24/08) – 70% off
Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $6.45 (Usually $21.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis (Four Rats) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 10% off
Smashy Road: Wanted 2 (Bearbit Studios) – $2.48 (Usually $9.95, ends 31/08) – 75% off
Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) – $1.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (Rebellion Interactive Ltd) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Snooker 19 (Ripstone) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special (Clear River Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
SnowRunner ( Focus Home Interactive) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Solitaire Card Games (Kistler Studios) – $1.77 (Usually $8.85, ends 24/08) – 80% off
Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 20% off
Soundfall (Noodlecake) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/08) – 25% off
South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/08) – 10% off
Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/08) – 87% off
Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Home Interactive) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/09) – 20% off
Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Spooky Chase (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” (UFO Interactive) – $18.40 (Usually $23.00, ends 18/08) – 20% off
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $2.69 (Usually $13.49, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Staxel (Plukit) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/08) – 30% off
Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/08) – 65% off
Stray Cat Doors2 (PULSMO) – $11.02 (Usually $24.50, ends 30/08) – 55% off
Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $27.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (Ruben Alcaniz) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Super Bomberman R (Konami Digital Entertainment) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Super Cane Magic ZERO (Intragames) – $11.92 (Usually $39.75, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 11/08) – 60% off
Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games FK AB) – $2.37 (Usually $7.90, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 67% off
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $20.22 (Usually $44.95, ends 14/08) – 55% off
Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/08) – 80% off
Super Puzzle Pack (Mindscape) – $13.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Super Snake Block (Isaias Game Dev) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $18.74 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 58% off
Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/08) – 30% off
Survive! MR.CUBE (Intragames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off
Sweets Swap Classic (Kistler Studios) – $2.10 (Usually $4.90, ends 24/08) – 57% off
THE GAME OF LIFE 2 (Marmalade Game Studio) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $1.87 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 88% off
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.65 (Usually $90.95, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Tales from the Borderlands (Take-Two Interactive) – $22.77 (Usually $37.95, ends 24/08) – 40% off
Tales of the Tiny Planet (Pixelsplit) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/08) – 50% off
Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA EUR) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Tetris® Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem ( Outright Games) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 30% off
The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/08) – 80% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $3.93 (Usually $19.65, ends 23/08) – 80% off
The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of (qureate) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/08) – 20% off
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 45% off
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (WB Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (WB Games) – $17.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 14/08) – 80% off
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Outright Games) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 35% off
The Park (Funcom Oslo AS) – $6.20 (Usually $15.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
The Persistence (Firesprite) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 90% off
The Sokoban (UNBALANCE) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/08) – 50% off
The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (Devolver Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Thea 2: The Shattering (RockGame) – $17.16 (Usually $26.40, ends 14/08) – 35% off
Throw it! Animal Park (TOMCREATE) – $5.13 (Usually $5.70, ends 01/09) – 10% off
Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 14/08) – 66% off
Titans Black Ops (Kistler Studios) – $2.02 (Usually $6.75, ends 24/08) – 70% off
Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $42.45 (Usually $84.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Torchlight III (Perfect World) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Total Arcade Racing (Casual Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Treadnauts (Topstitch Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 65% off
Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $13.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (Outright Games) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/08) – 35% off
TroubleDays (qureate) – $3.96 (Usually $9.90, ends 31/08) – 60% off
Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/08) – 50% off
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/08) – 85% off
Underland (QUByte Interactive) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Unspottable (GrosChevaux) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 14/08) – 40% off
Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/08) – 80% off
VASARA Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/09) – 50% off
Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $3.25 (Usually $13.00, ends 25/08) – 75% off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 75% off
Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Void Source (TERNOX) – $1.65 (Usually $8.25, ends 24/08) – 80% off
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 24/08) – 60% off
Wargroove (Chucklefish Games) – $11.58 (Usually $28.95, ends 14/08) – 60% off
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Home Interactive) – $20.06 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 33% off
We Are OFK (Team OFK) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/08) – 10% off
What The Fork (Bit2Good ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Wheel of Fortune® (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/08) – 50% off
Wind Peaks (Actoon Studio) – $10.19 (Usually $16.99, ends 16/08) – 40% off
Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $27.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/08) – 30% off
Wood Block Escape Puzzles (Kistler Studios) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/08) – 70% off
Word Crush Hidden (Kistler Studios) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/08) – 75% off
Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 50% off
Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world (Spike Chunsoft, Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/08) – 70% off
Yum Yum Line (Mindscape) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/08) – 70% off
Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/08) – 60% off

