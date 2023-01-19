Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 3) Putter
Oh they’re really making me work of this week. There are just 72 new games discounted week so let’s see if there’s anything that stands out, if not then you’re all probably playing Fire Emblem: Engage or Persona anyway.
This week’s highlights: Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition gets a discount 30% off, Coffee Talk is also 33% off, Stikbold! is an oldie, but a goodie. UNO is down to just under $6, but it’s also free on trial for a few more days too – maybe give it a shot.
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ ‘n Verlore Verstand (SKERMUNKEL STUDIOS) – $2.10 (Usually $21.00, ends 16/02) – 90% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind 2 (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Azure Saga: Pathfinder DELUXE Edition (Toge Productions) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/01) – 70% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/02) – 80% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Bubble Shooter FX (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ Casual Challenge Players’ Club (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/02) – 30% off
✚ Coffee Talk (Toge Productions) – $13.06 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/01) – 33% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 3: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $7.49 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/02) – 62% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/02) – 87% off
✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition (Gameloft) – $52.46 (Usually $74.95, ends 30/01) – 30% off
✚ Duo Zombies (Refold) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/02) – 30% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/02) – 40% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/02) – 60% off
✚ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/02) – 60% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 07/02) – 80% off
✚ Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 93% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 02/02) – 90% off
✚ MagiCat (Toge Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/01) – 60% off
✚ Mahluk dark demon (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/02) – 80% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ MotoGP™20 (Milestone) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 02/02) – 90% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $2.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ My Lovely Family Bundle (Neon Doctrine) – $24.00 (Usually $42.75, ends 02/02) – 44% off
✚ Neon Mine (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 08/02) – 40% off
✚ Nirvana (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/02) – 85% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 08/02) – 60% off
✚ Poly Link – Battle Heroes (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Poly Link – Origins (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls (EpiXR Games) – $1.99 (Usually $3.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/02) – 40% off
✚ Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/02) – 40% off
✚ Quintus and the Absent Truth (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/02) – 40% off
✚ Radon Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ Rage in Peace (Toge Productions) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/01) – 70% off
✚ Retro Highway (Gearhead Games) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Rising Hell (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/01) – 50% off
✚ Sector 781 (Refold) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 06/02) – 30% off
✚ She and the Light Bearer (Toge Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/01) – 70% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $30.38 (Usually $75.95, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 08/02) – 67% off
✚ Smilemo (CFK) – $11.07 (Usually $12.30, ends 01/02) – 10% off
✚ Spinny’s Journey (Thunder Sparrow) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/01) – 75% off
✚ Super Jagger Bomb (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/02) – 30% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/02) – 60% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/02) – 70% off
✚ The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel (eastasiasoft) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/02) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/02) – 90% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 02/02) – 60% off
✚ Ultra Space Battle Brawl (Toge Productions) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 24/01) – 85% off
✚ Unbound: Worlds Apart (Alien Pixel Publishing) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/02) – 65% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 70% off
✚ When the Past was Around (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $6.47 (Usually $12.95, ends 23/01) – 50% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 70% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/02) – 67% off