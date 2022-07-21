Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 29) Square & Capcom week
Welcome to an article you’re familiar with but a little different. We’re splitting the weekly Nintendo Download Update article into two. New releases in one, sales in the others – we’ve done this before when there’s a massive sale because one WordPress crashes on us and two, we can bring you the deals faster.
Now, this week we’ve done it because it seems something’s changed on the eShop, and we can’t just grab all the new releases for you at this time of the night. Also, games are released well into Friday, which publishers should fix.
We’ll be doing what we do when there is a massive sale and pulling out some of what we think are the better deals this week, games that have never been on sale, or just good games in general. If there’s something you like and it’s on sale and think it should be shared with everyone else – please do.
A lot of games go on sale on 3-4 week rotation, we won’t always mention those. You know how many times all the Resident Evil games have been on sale? Either do I, but it’s a lot.
If this doesn’t work. we’ll go back to one article. But we’ve been bringing you the eShop updates all the way back since it was the Wii – and it’s time for a refresh.
Our Highlights
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $60.93 (Usually $90.95, ends 16/08) – 33% off
✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 20/08) – 70% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 03/08) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 03/08) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 03/08) – 35% off
✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $11.72 (Usually $17.50, ends 26/07) – 33% off
✚ Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/08) – 25% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/08) – 70% off
And everything else
✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 30% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 25% off
✚ 3D Air Hockey (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 70% off
✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Adios (Mischief) – $11.55 (Usually $21.00, ends 28/07) – 45% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Calm Mind 2 (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Air Stunt Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Airborne Kingdom (Freedom Games) – $23.79 (Usually $33.99, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Alchemist Simulator (Art Games Studio) – $12.18 (Usually $18.75, ends 07/08) – 35% off
✚ Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.48 (Usually $54.00, ends 17/08) – 88% off
✚ Amazing Princess Sarah (Haruneko Entertainment) – $4.87 (Usually $9.75, ends 18/08) – 50% off
✚ Anuchard (Freedom Games) – $12.06 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/08) – 33% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.24 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Hearts II (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Kamura (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Asdivine Menace (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00(Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $94.50 (Usually $135.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $94.50 (Usually $157.50, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (株式会社コーエーテクモゲームス / Koeitecmo) – $45.00(Usually $90.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $78.75 (Usually $105.00, ends 03/08) – 25% off
✚ Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $16.48 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $73.12 (Usually $112.50, ends 03/08) – 35% off
✚ BOSSGARD (SandSailorStudio) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $46.77 (Usually $77.95, ends 15/08) – 40% off
✚ Backbone (Raw Fury) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/08) – 40% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Bad North (Raw Fury) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3 Publisher) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Balloon Girl (Nerdvision Games) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Beat Them All (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/08) – 90% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater S.A.) – $7.49 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/08) – 83% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Block Puzzle (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Bloodshore (Wales Interactive) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/07) – 25% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE- (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Checkers Master (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Chef’s Tail (Art Games Studio) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Chocobo GP (SQUARE ENIX) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition (astragon Entertainment GmbH) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition (astragon) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/08) – 85% off
✚ Crossroad crash (LLC KURENTER) – $2.27 (Usually $6.50, ends 09/08) – 65% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $27.96 (Usually $34.95, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Dark Deity (Freedom Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/08) – 40% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.50, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Death Coming (Postmeta Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/07) – 65% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $4.79 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/07) – 68% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $3.30 (Usually $16.50, ends 10/08) – 80% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 75% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $7.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 28/07) – 55% off
✚ Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.20 (Usually $14.40, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Dreamscaper (Freedom Games) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Dude, Stop (SIA Team HalfBeard) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Dungholes (Nerdvision Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3 Publisher) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ ELO 1100 Chess (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $28.80 (Usually $48.00, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ Easy Flight Simulator (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $10.49 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 65% off
✚ Egg Runner (Pix Arts) – $3.32 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ Egg Up (Pix Arts) – $3.32 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ Eliza (Alliance) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Encodya ( Assemble Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Ethan: Meteor Hunter (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $8.14 (Usually $25.45, ends 28/07) – 68% off
✚ Everhood (Foreign Gnomes) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 33% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/08) – 10% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Family Tennis SP (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/08) – 80% off
✚ Fantasy Cards (Pix Arts) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/08) – 90% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $5.26 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/08) – 61% off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/08) – 40% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/08) – 60% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Frog Ball Rerolled (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Froggy Crossing (Pix Arts) – $3.32 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ From Earth to Heaven (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ From Heaven To Earth (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Galactic Invasion (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure (Stuck In Attic) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ Godstrike (Freedom Games) – $8.60 (Usually $21.50, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Grand Slam Tennis (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 20/08) – 80% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Hammer 2 Reloaded (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Handball Pelota (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $51.30 (Usually $85.50, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $5.98 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 80% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 04/08) – 67% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts (P2 Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/08) – 80% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Hunter Shooting Camp (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.12 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/08) – 66% off
✚ Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ International Basketball (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ International Boxing (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ International Table Tennis (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Inukari – Chase of Deception (RedDeerGames) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/08) – 75% off
✚ Invirium (Art Games Studio) – $4.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ Jessika (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Jetboard Joust (Freedom Games) – $5.80 (Usually $14.50, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Fighter’s History (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (FTE Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (FTE Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Jumping Bricks Ball (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Helix Ball (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Jumping Stack Ball (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 30% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $29.25 (Usually $58.50, ends 08/08) – 50% off
✚ Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut (Raw Fury) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/08) – 30% off
✚ Kholat (Imagination) – $3.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Kiddy Memory (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ League Of Champions Soccer (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice (Assemble Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 85% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/08) – 50% off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Soulstone (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/08) – 40% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Mechanic Battle (MobilWay) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/08) – 70% off
✚ Medieval Tower Defense (Pix Arts) – $5.49 (Usually $10.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 16/08) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 16/08) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Mononoke Slashdown (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 17/08) – 40% off
✚ Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/08) – 80% off
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $10.79 (Usually $26.99, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Murder Diaries (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 25% off
✚ NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 10/08) – 40% off
✚ Ninja Epic Adventure (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ O—O (Art Games Studio) – $1.83 (Usually $5.25, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ OF MICE AND SAND -REVISED- (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $8.71 (Usually $13.00, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Octahedron: Transfixed Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Offroad Mini Racing (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 03/08) – 80% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 60% off
✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $66.00 (Usually $82.50, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Parasomnia Verum (Vidas Games) – $3.75 (Usually $5.00, ends 30/07) – 25% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Pinball Frenzy (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $4.72 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Puzzle Collection (Soroka Games) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 20/08) – 60% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Rain World (Akupara Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/08) – 90% off
✚ Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/07) – 40% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $4.16 (Usually $16.65, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $4.98(Usually $19.95, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ Rift Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ RoboPhobik (Haruneko Entertainment) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/08) – 70% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/08) – 72% off
✚ Ruin Raiders (Freedom Games) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Ruinverse (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 40% off
✚ Ruvato : Original Complex ( DAEWON MEDIA) – $9.22 (Usually $18.45, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored (Art Games Studio) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 07/08) – 50% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 14/08) – 50% off
✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.24 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/08) – 70% off
✚ SPACETIME ODISSEY (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.78 (Usually $31.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ SYMMETRY (IMGN.PRO) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered ( SQUARE ENIX) – $26.56 (Usually $37.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 10/08) – 85% off
✚ Sea King (Interactive Stone) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/08) – 60% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Seek Hearts (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ Shing! (Mass Creation) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 90% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/08) – 25% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (Black Tower Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 04/08) – 90% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 75% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Space Wars (Pix Arts) – $3.32 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/08) – 33% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.09 (Usually $46.99, ends 03/08) – 70% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 20/08) – 73% off
✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 28/07) – 40% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Star Renegades (Raw Fury) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Steam Prison (HuneX) – $50.04 (Usually $83.40, ends 16/08) – 40% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $2.14 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/07) – 89% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 10/08) – 88% off
✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 09/08) – 40% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Sweet Sugar Candy (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3 Publisher) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/08) – 60% off
✚ TURN TACK (DAEWON MEDIA) – $12.91 (Usually $18.45, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Table Soccer Foosball (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Take Off – The Flight Simulator (astragon) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 25% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Team Troopers (Kistler Studios) – $5.97 (Usually $23.90, ends 10/08) – 75% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $11.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 60% off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $2.36 (Usually $6.75, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $6.24 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/07) – 68% off
✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $12.07 (Usually $17.25, ends 28/07) – 30% off
✚ The Golf (D3 Publisher) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/08) – 70% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $37.16 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/08) – 38% off
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/08) – 90% off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $1.66 (Usually $16.65, ends 19/08) – 90% off
✚ The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $8.74 (Usually $34.95, ends 17/08) – 75% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 10/08) – 51% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/08) – 50% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ The Turing Test (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.04 (Usually $26.95, ends 03/08) – 85% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/08) – 95% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $4.48 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/08) – 77% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/08) – 30% off
✚ Time Loader (Postmeta Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/07) – 50% off
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/08) – 80% off
✚ Tinboy (Interactive Stone) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/08) – 50% off
✚ Tinker Racers (QUByte Interactive) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 17/08) – 72% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/08) – 65% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (Phoenixx) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. (Phoenixx) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $20.76 (Usually $25.95, ends 03/08) – 20% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Townscaper (Raw Fury) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/08) – 25% off
✚ Turbo Skiddy Racing (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ UBERMOSH:OMEGA (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Unbound: Worlds Apart (Alien Pixel Publishing) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Urban Street Fighting (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/08) – 86% off
✚ Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/08) – 90% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 65% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $7.48 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/08) – 75% off
✚ West of Dead (Raw Fury) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/07) – 75% off
✚ Word Chef (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 17/08) – 50% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 10/08) – 88% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/08) – 72% off