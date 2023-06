Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 27) Thawed

Advertisement

The winter sale is long gone now, and we’re back to the regular cadence of discounts which means – you guessed it – not a whole lot going on.

There’s just a couple of games of note on the list below, you can probably hold onto your money. You know, help with the inflation and all that.

This week’s highlights: Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (75% off), Crypt of the NecroDancer (Just $6.00), Shovel Knight Dig (40% off), Squids Odyssey (85% off)

✚ kuso (Mokuzai Studio) – $4.34 (Usually $6.49, ends 13/07) – 33% off

✚ 異世界娘と婚活中 ~ Isekai Bride Hunting ~ Meir Edition (CyberStep) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ 雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- (CyberStep) – $8.70 (Usually $17.40, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ ~ Isekai Bride Hunting ~ 異世界娘と婚活中 Kullulu Edition (CyberStep) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ #DRIVE (PM Studios) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ – Doki Doki Family – 特異体質者のドキドキ家族生活 (CyberStep) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ – Isekai Bride Hunting – 異世界娘と婚活中 Chartier Edition (CyberStep) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ – Isekai Harem Saver – ハーレム過ぎる異世界は俺が救う (CyberStep) – $11.92 (Usually $23.85, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ – Isekai Junior Manager – ハズレ転生:最底辺から始める異世界経営 (CyberStep) – $13.45 (Usually $26.90, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ – Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ (CyberStep) – $11.92 (Usually $23.85, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ /Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 29/07) – 79% off

✚ AMAZE! (QubicGames) – $2.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $4.78 (Usually $15.95, ends 09/07) – 70% off

✚ Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 28/07) – 94% off

✚ Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition (No Gravity Games) – $8.70 (Usually $29.00, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ Am I Kind Hearted? (CyberStep) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Animal Up! (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $4.20 (Usually $14.00, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ Archery Club (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle (Thomas Happ Games) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 05/07) – 50% off

✚ Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter (Voltage) – $30.47 (Usually $60.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 02/07) – 60% off

✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 22/07) – 80% off

✚ Bike Jump (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Bitter-Sweet Cohabitation – ビタースイート – 家出少女とワケあり同棲生活 – (CyberStep) – $13.45 (Usually $26.90, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Bladed Fury (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Blood Breed (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/07) – 83% off

✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/07) – 87% off

✚ Body of Evidence (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Buck Bradley 2 (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/07) – 86% off

✚ Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/07) – 85% off

✚ Checkers Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Chess Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Chill Panda (CGA Studio Games) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Classic Pool (Revulo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/07) – 88% off

✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/07) – 80% off

✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $8.08 (Usually $26.95, ends 09/07) – 70% off

✚ Connection reHaunted (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.90, ends 29/07) – 85% off

✚ Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Crazy Zen Codeword (CGA Studio Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (CGA Studio Games) – $1.75 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/07) – 75% off

✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ Creepy Tale 2 (No Gravity Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace Yourself) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 80% off

✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure (Feardemic) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $11.20 (Usually $32.95, ends 06/07) – 66% off

✚ Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/07) – 92% off

✚ Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (Nomad Games) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Debtor (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/07) – 67% off

✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/07) – 80% off

✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 80% off

✚ Down in Bermuda (YAK) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 28/07) – 94% off

✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Drawful 2 (Jackbox Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 11/07) – 50% off

✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/07) – 92% off

✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/07) – 80% off

✚ Elderand (Graffiti Games) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/07) – 33% off

✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/07) – 70% off

✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/07) – 70% off

✚ Ever Forward (PM Studios) – $9.67 (Usually $19.35, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Everhood (Foreign Gnomes) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 40% off

✚ Extinction Eclipse (TuanisApps) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/07) – 70% off

✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ Farmers Co-op: Out of This World (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.90 (Usually $16.35, ends 13/07) – 70% off

✚ Fashion Friends (RuWaMo Games) – $2.98 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 80% off

✚ Fighting Fantasy Legends (Nomad Games) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Fledgling Heroes (Subtle Boom) – $1.50 (Usually $24.99, ends 28/07) – 94% off

✚ Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/07) – 80% off

✚ Formula Retro Racing (CGA Studio Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/07) – 65% off

✚ Futoshiki Math (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $1.81 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/07) – 73% off

✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/07) – 92% off

✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 30/07) – 60% off

✚ Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/07) – 35% off

✚ Good Pizza, Great Pizza (PM Studios) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Gradiently (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Graviter (No Gravity Games) – $1.55 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/07) – 87% off

✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/07) – 75% off

✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.03 (Usually $20.15, ends 02/07) – 75% off

✚ Guts ‘N Goals (PM Studios) – $9.60 (Usually $19.20, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Haiku, the Robot (MisterMorrisGames) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/07) – 35% off

✚ Haustoria (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 92% off

✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Hell Blasters (PlayShift Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 50% off

✚ Hentai: Japanese Goblins (Big Way) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 11/07) – 20% off

✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $25.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/07) – 16% off

✚ Hitori Logic (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Hoa (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $6.24 (Usually $15.60, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Ikai (PM Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (VG Games) – $1.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 73% off

✚ Inner Voices (No Gravity Games) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/07) – 70% off

✚ Iris.Fall (PM Studios) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Irresistible Mistakes (Voltage) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ Island Maze (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/07) – 67% off

✚ Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Jump The Car (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off

✚ KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch (DETUNE) – $29.25 (Usually $58.50, ends 18/07) – 50% off

✚ Kakurasu World (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Kakuro Magic (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 29/07) – 79% off

✚ Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/07) – 87% off

✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $10.78 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 70% off

✚ Kropki 8 (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ LOVE (Mokuzai Studio) – $2.61 (Usually $3.90, ends 13/07) – 33% off

✚ Last Threshold (Feardemic) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Light Fall (Bishop Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/07) – 85% off

✚ Lines Infinite (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Lines Universe (Hook Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Lines X (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Lines XL (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $10.00 (Usually $29.00, ends 13/07) – 66% off

✚ Little Kong: Jungle Fun (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/07) – 60% off

✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ MUSYNX (PM Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/07) – 60% off

✚ Magic Potion Millionaire (ARTIFACTS) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/07) – 35% off

✚ Mahjong Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 29/07) – 89% off

✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $2.71 (Usually $9.05, ends 09/07) – 70% off

✚ Megaquarium (Auroch Digital) – $16.57 (Usually $33.15, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Minigolf Adventure (Revulo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/07) – 80% off

✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $14.75 (Usually $59.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone) – $2.49 (Usually $24.95, ends 13/07) – 90% off

✚ Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ Mystic Vale (Nomad Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $11.05 (Usually $16.50, ends 13/07) – 33% off

✚ Nonogram Minimal (Hook Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (FDG Entertainment) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/07) – 40% off

✚ One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/07) – 60% off

✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/07) – 20% off

✚ Papetura (Feardemic) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 20% off

✚ Path of Giants (Journey Bound Games) – $3.88 (Usually $11.10, ends 14/07) – 65% off

✚ Pato Box (Bromio) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/07) – 80% off

✚ Phoenotopia : Awakening (Cape Cosmic) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 55% off

✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/07) – 87% off

✚ Pinball Lockdown (CGA Studio Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 26/07) – 80% off

✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/07) – 83% off

✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/07) – 50% off

✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 29/07) – 79% off

✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/07) – 70% off

✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 13/07) – 80% off

✚ Raft Life (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/07) – 67% off

✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/07) – 80% off

✚ Ritual: Crown of Horns (Feardemic) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/07) – 90% off

✚ Rivals of Aether (Dan Fornace) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $8.23 (Usually $32.95, ends 12/07) – 75% off

✚ Robonauts (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/07) – 75% off

✚ SENGOKU Princess ~天下統一は姫武将と共に~ (CyberStep) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ SUPERBEAT XONiC EX (PM Studios) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 19/07) – 50% off

✚ SeaBed (Fruitbat Factory) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/07) – 33% off

✚ Secrets of Light and Shadow (OverGamez) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/07) – 30% off

✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/07) – 75% off

✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $19.98 (Usually $33.30, ends 29/07) – 40% off

✚ Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games) – $5.98 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/07) – 87% off

✚ Shikaku Shapes (Hook Games) – $4.75 (Usually $9.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Shovel Knight Dig (Yacht Club Games) – $24.75 (Usually $41.25, ends 07/07) – 40% off

✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 06/07) – 50% off

✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Slither Loop (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Solitaire Spider Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Space Ribbon (CGA Studio Games) – $1.75 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/07) – 78% off

✚ Space Scavenger (Red Cabin Games) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/07) – 67% off

✚ Splashy Cube (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off

✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 85% off

✚ Squish (PM Studios) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/07) – 50% off

✚ Star Horizon (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $12.28 (Usually $40.95, ends 19/07) – 70% off

✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $12.28 (Usually $40.95, ends 19/07) – 70% off

✚ Stranded Deep (Beam Team) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/07) – 50% off

✚ Street Cleaner: The Video Game (Creaky Lantern Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 29/07) – 79% off

✚ Sudoku Universe (Hook Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Sudoky (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Suguru Nature (Hook Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Super Dungeon Maker (Rokaplay) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/07) – 30% off

✚ Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Super Hero Flying School (BoomHits) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/07) – 80% off

✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/07) – 65% off

✚ Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator (Midnight Works) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/07) – 80% off

✚ Talisman: Digital Edition (Nomad Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ The Big Journey (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ The First Tree (David Wehle) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/07) – 80% off

✚ The Forgotten Land (Rokaplay) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/07) – 85% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 11/07) – 50% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $19.42 (Usually $32.37, ends 11/07) – 40% off

✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $23.40 (Usually $39.00, ends 11/07) – 40% off

✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/07) – 50% off

✚ The Padre (Feardemic) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off

✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $14.80 (Usually $74.00, ends 27/07) – 80% off

✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Through the Years (BoomHits) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 24/07) – 60% off

✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/07) – 30% off

✚ Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/07) – 90% off

✚ Treehouse Riddle (Fruitbat Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/07) – 20% off

✚ Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/07) – 85% off

✚ Untitled Goose Game (Panic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/07) – 50% off

✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 12/07) – 60% off

✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $11.55 (Usually $33.99, ends 13/07) – 66% off

✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 27/07) – 75% off

✚ Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 67% off

✚ Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio) – $8.43 (Usually $18.75, ends 13/07) – 55% off

✚ Wayout (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Will You Snail? (No Gravity Games) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 29/07) – 50% off

✚ Wordify (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 25/07) – 50% off

✚ Wrestling Empire (Mdickie) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off

✚ even if TEMPEST (Voltage) – $35.99 (Usually $71.99, ends 19/07) – 50% off