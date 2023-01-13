Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 2) Not Far Enough
Last week I said to go back another week and look at the new years sale. This week with that sale over we’ll just have to work with what we’ve got. It’s not all terrible, but it’s going to be a couple more weeks until the rotation of good games happens.
Anyway, here’s this week’s highlights: Randomly just out of nowhere Castlevania Advance Collection is a nice 40% off, if you want some GBA games to play on your Switch – this is it. Crysis Remastered is 60% off, and the whole Trilogy as well is 45% as well. I’m also told SpeedRunners is worth a look at.
Anything else on the list you think people should be looking at? Let us know in the comments.
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/02) – 90% off
✚ A Night at the Races (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/02) – 90% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 01/02) – 80% off
✚ Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition (PLAYISM) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/02) – 20% off
✚ Calculator (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Car Racing Trials (BoomHits) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Castlevania Advance Collection (KONAMI) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/01) – 40% off
✚ Chalk Gardens (RedDeerGames) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/02) – 67% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Chess Gambit (D-Lo Games) – $5.70 (Usually $9.99, ends 10/02) – 43% off
✚ City Stunt Driver (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Cosmic Top Secret (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 90% off
✚ Croixleur Sigma (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 70% off
✚ Crossroad crash (Elusor) – $2.21 (Usually $6.50, ends 31/01) – 66% off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/01) – 60% off
✚ Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crytek) – $41.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/01) – 45% off
✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PLAYISM) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 01/02) – 40% off
✚ Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ Dogfight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ EQQO (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/02) – 83% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/02) – 86% off
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/01) – 25% off
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/02) – 90% off
✚ Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon (KONAMI) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 40% off
✚ Gnosia (PLAYISM) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/02) – 30% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 73% off
✚ Grammarian Ltd (ALGOROCKS) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Idol Manager (PLAYISM) – $29.96 (Usually $37.45, ends 01/02) – 20% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 92% off
✚ JUST DANCE 2022 (Ubisoft) – $53.56 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/01) – 33% off
✚ Journey of the Broken Circle (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 12/02) – 88% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 07/02) – 50% off
✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/02) – 70% off
✚ Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa (Edia) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/02) – 50% off
✚ Legal Dungeon (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/02) – 40% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ LiEat (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/02) – 40% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition + NecroWorm Bundle (Walkabout Games) – $10.35 (Usually $34.50, ends 01/02) – 70% off
✚ Lone Ruin (Super Rare Games) – $17.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/01) – 10% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Mad Father (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/02) – 40% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 20/01) – 75% off
✚ Maze Blaze (Revulo Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/02) – 80% off
✚ Mighty Goose (PLAYISM) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Mindcell (VenomizedArt) – $1.93 (Usually $6.45, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Monster destroyer (Elusor) – $1.59 (Usually $10.65, ends 30/01) – 85% off
✚ Moon Raider (Drageus Games) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 88% off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 70% off
✚ Mythic Ocean (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/02) – 93% off
✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 25/01) – 20% off
✚ One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 40% off
✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 01/02) – 60% off
✚ Othercide (Focus Entertainment) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/02) – 86% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.49, ends 12/02) – 86% off
✚ Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Pill Baby (Kayabros) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Please, Touch The Artwork (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/02) – 88% off
✚ Potato Flowers in Full Bloom (PLAYISM) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 20% off
✚ Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/02) – 70% off
✚ Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) (Drageus Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 40% off
✚ REPLICA (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PLAYISM) – $22.05 (Usually $31.50, ends 01/02) – 30% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/02) – 90% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $8.23 (Usually $32.95, ends 25/01) – 75% off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Romeow: in the cracked world (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/01) – 67% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ STRIKER MODES (Isaias Game Dev) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 90% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $11.47 (Usually $22.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ SnowRunner (Focus Entertainment) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/01) – 40% off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 12/02) – 90% off
✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds (Focus Entertainment) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 20/01) – 70% off
✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ Stilstand (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/02) – 67% off
✚ Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Crush KO (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $5.74 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/01) – 75% off
✚ Super Hero Flying School (BoomHits) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 70% off
✚ Super Rebellion (Cube Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 01/02) – 85% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/02) – 67% off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/02) – 80% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $3.19, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ The Good Life (PLAYISM) – $35.70 (Usually $51.00, ends 01/02) – 30% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $14.80 (Usually $74.00, ends 09/02) – 80% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $28.79 (Usually $35.99, ends 01/02) – 20% off
✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 75% off
✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 08/02) – 90% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/01) – 65% off
✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 60% off
✚ Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (The Arcade Crew) – $22.45 (Usually $24.95, ends 25/01) – 10% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/01) – 50% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- (PLAYISM) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/02) – 60% off
✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/02) – 90% off
Other interesting historical low price deals include Please, Touch the Artwork (at a new lowest price), then Gnosia, Graveyard Keeper, Ibb & Obb, Journey of the Broken Circle, Mr. Shifty, and Tinkykin all matching historical low prices.