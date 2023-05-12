Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 19) Awash
If you’re not a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and were hoping for maybe something else to pick up this week – discounted at least. Then you might have to keep looking for something else.
Below are the games this week on sale, aside from PowerWash Simulator which is pretty new – uh yeah, good luck.
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.67 (Usually $9.30, ends 09/06) – 82% off
✚ #pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.62 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/06) – 82% off
✚ 112 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/06) – 95% off
✚ 4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ 8 Ball Clash (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ 890B (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ 9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ 911 Operator (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $24.49, ends 11/06) – 94% off
✚ 911 Operator Deluxe Edition (SONKA) – $8.74 (Usually $34.99, ends 11/06) – 75% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.48 (Usually $24.00, ends 21/05) – 81% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 85% off
✚ ASMR Journey – Jigsaw Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Amazing Breaker (Big Way) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.51 (Usually $6.45, ends 07/06) – 30% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (Rainy Frog) – $2.59 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/05) – 81% off
✚ Apocryph: an old-school shooter (Bigzur Games) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/06) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1 (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Astebreed (PLAYISM) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Astro Bears (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $10.99, ends 11/06) – 86% off
✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ BE-A Walker (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/06) – 90% off
✚ BORIS THE ROCKET (Big Way) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/06) – 30% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Celery Emblem) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/05) – 80% off
✚ Batman – The Telltale Series (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 15/05) – 50% off
✚ Batman: The Enemy Within (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 15/05) – 50% off
✚ Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/05) – 85% off
✚ Black Legend (Warcave) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 18/05) – 50% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Bricky to Me (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/06) – 86% off
✚ Bridge! 3 (Aerosoft) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition (PLAYISM) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 06/06) – 20% off
✚ Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Burn! SuperTrucks (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/06) – 85% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $1.75 (Usually $24.99, ends 11/06) – 93% off
✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games (T-Bull) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Cat Slide Tiles (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Chameneon (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Chess Brain (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Shinobi (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Chess Knights: Viking Lands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Collab Ball (Big Way) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Cow Rush: Water Adventure (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Crazy Gravity (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Croixleur Sigma (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (PLAYISM) – $15.12 (Usually $25.20, ends 06/06) – 40% off
✚ Damn Dolls (QUByte Interactive) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey (Hidden Trap) – $18.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 24/05) – 25% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $1.65 (Usually $3.30, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/05) – 80% off
✚ Dog’s Donuts (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dracula Frames (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Dungeon Color (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Solver (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ Earthworms (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.49, ends 11/06) – 88% off
✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/05) – 30% off
✚ Extreme Car Driver (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 (Midnight Works) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/05) – 87% off
✚ Farm Tycoon (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/06) – 95% off
✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/05) – 90% off
✚ Figment 2: Creed Valley (Bedtime Digital) – $27.74 (Usually $36.99, ends 08/06) – 25% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Frido (Big Way) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/05) – 40% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ GLO (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Galaxy Squad (Big Way) – $6.37 (Usually $12.75, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $2.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Gnosia (PLAYISM) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/06) – 30% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 80% off
✚ Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (PLAYISM) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Hamster Bob (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/06) – 81% off
✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $3.15 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/05) – 50% off
✚ Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats (QUByte Interactive) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/05) – 85% off
✚ Idol Manager (PLAYISM) – $29.96 (Usually $37.45, ends 06/06) – 20% off
✚ InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Iron Wings (Naps Team) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/05) – 70% off
✚ Jet Kave Adventure (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/06) – 90% off
✚ Jumpy Mia (T-Bull) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 02/06) – 50% off
✚ Kero Blaster (PLAYISM) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/06) – 70% off
✚ King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Legal Dungeon (PLAYISM) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Legendary Eleven (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/05) – 80% off
✚ LiEat (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/06) – 40% off
✚ Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/05) – 25% off
✚ Life is Strange: True Colors™ (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 17/05) – 50% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/05) – 86% off
✚ Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/05) – 75% off
✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Mad Father (PLAYISM) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/06) – 40% off
✚ Maria The Witch (Naps Team) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/05) – 70% off
✚ Mars Power Industries (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $6.49, ends 11/06) – 77% off
✚ Mass Creation Double Action Bundle (Mass Creation) – $3.50 (Usually $35.00, ends 25/05) – 90% off
✚ Mastho is Together (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Mighty Goose (PLAYISM) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/06) – 80% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 31/05) – 69% off
✚ Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic (T-Bull) – $3.87 (Usually $12.90, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/06) – 93% off
✚ Move or Die: Unleashed (Those Awesome Guys) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 55% off
✚ My Butler (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ My Hidden Things (Big Way) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3PUBLISHER) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ Mystery Mine (Big Way) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ New Star Manager (FiveAcesPublishing) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 25/05) – 75% off
✚ Night Book (Wales Interactive) – $12.67 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/05) – 35% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 31/05) – 40% off
✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 17/05) – 80% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/05) – 75% off
✚ One Way Heroics Plus (PLAYISM) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/06) – 40% off
✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 06/06) – 60% off
✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $14.70 (Usually $24.50, ends 23/05) – 40% off
✚ Oxide Room 104 (Wild Sphere) – $12.94 (Usually $36.99, ends 21/05) – 65% off
✚ Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/06) – 90% off
✚ Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 21/05) – 50% off
✚ Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Poker Legends: Omaha Champions (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Poker World: Casino Game (T-Bull) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Pool: 8 Ball Billiards (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ PowerWash Simulator (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $24.76 (Usually $30.95, ends 17/05) – 20% off
✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again (Big Way) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again x2 (Big Way) – $2.85 (Usually $5.70, ends 25/05) – 50% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/05) – 70% off
✚ Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite (QUByte Interactive) – $3.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO (QUByte Interactive) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ RAILGRADE (Minakata Dynamics) – $24.28 (Usually $30.35, ends 04/06) – 20% off
✚ REPLICA (PLAYISM) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Racing Xtreme 2 (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PLAYISM) – $22.03 (Usually $31.50, ends 06/06) – 30% off
✚ Road Racing: Highway Car Chase (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/05) – 60% off
✚ SAOMI (QUByte Interactive) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/05) – 40% off
✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 07/06) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $19.98 (Usually $33.30, ends 27/05) – 40% off
✚ Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/06) – 50% off
✚ Silver Falls Episode Prelude (Sungrand) – $7.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/05) – 20% off
✚ Skyland: Heart of the Mountain (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/06) – 90% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/05) – 80% off
✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/05) – 85% off
✚ Star Sky (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/06) – 75% off
✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/05) – 70% off
✚ Strange Telephone (PLAYISM) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/06) – 50% off
✚ Sudoku Classic (G-MODE) – $2.24 (Usually $9.15, ends 10/06) – 76% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 10/06) – 73% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 70% off
✚ Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game (T-Bull) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/05) – 60% off
✚ THO Simulator (Aerosoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/05) – 80% off
✚ Tank Battle Heroes (T-Bull) – $1.50 (Usually $3.90, ends 09/06) – 62% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3PUBLISHER) – $6.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/05) – 65% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/05) – 70% off
✚ The Good Life (PLAYISM) – $30.60 (Usually $51.00, ends 06/06) – 40% off
✚ The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter (T-Bull) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/05) – 50% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/05) – 70% off
✚ The Way Remastered (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $23.99, ends 11/06) – 94% off
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 85% off
✚ Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag (T-Bull) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D (T-Bull) – $2.69 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing (T-Bull) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition- (PLAYISM) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 80% off
✚ Truck and Logistics Simulator (Aerosoft) – $45.49 (Usually $64.99, ends 18/05) – 30% off
✚ Unhatched (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $8.19, ends 11/06) – 82% off
✚ VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE (PLAYISM) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/06) – 60% off
✚ VSR: Void Space Racing (SONKA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/06) – 80% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $11.55 (Usually $33.99, ends 25/05) – 66% off
✚ Very Very Valet (Toyful) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/05) – 67% off
✚ YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- (PLAYISM) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/06) – 60% off
✚ Youtubers Life 2 (Raiser Games) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/05) – 30% off
✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/05) – 60% off
✚ ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival (T-Bull) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ Zombie Call: Trigger 3D (T-Bull) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/06) – 70% off
✚ fig. (Take IT Studio!) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/06) – 90% off