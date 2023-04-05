Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 14) It’s Mario Time
We might have missed out on a Mario sale for Mario day, but we do now have one in time for the release of The Super Mario. Bros movie instead.
It’s coming in two waves, the first with a handful of games now, then more on April 20th. They’re the usual 33% you’d expect from a Nintendo sale.
Because the sale kicked off a day earlier than they would, we’ve also got the rest of the discounts this week so far early. We’ll update this later Thursday night if anything more gets added.
Super Mario Sale
✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
Everything else this week
✚ 0 Degrees (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 85% off
✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $5.62 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/04) – 70% off
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $6.81 (Usually $10.49, ends 17/04) – 35% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Alien: Isolation (SEGA EUR) – $21.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/04) – 27% off
✚ Amazing Coloring Books Bundle (Soroka Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Ampersat (CheckMate Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Anna’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 85% off
✚ Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition (Untold Tales) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 75% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.74 (Usually $4.99, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 95% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Back Again (eastasiasoft) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/04) – 40% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/05) – 83% off
✚ Batman – The Telltale Series (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Batman: The Enemy Within (TellTale) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 10/04) – 50% off
✚ Ben 10 (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Ben 10: Power Trip! (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Between Time: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Big Dipper (Top Hat Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Black Book (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers (Outright Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 93% off
✚ Bot Gaiden (eastasiasoft) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/04) – 30% off
✚ Breathedge (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Portal (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $4.39 (Usually $10.99, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Citizens of Space (SEGA) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 75% off
✚ Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup Games) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ Dex (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $29.90, ends 04/05) – 95% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $5.59 (Usually $15.99, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Doodle Derby (Headup Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $10.18 (Usually $25.45, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ Fantasy Blacksmith (CheckMate Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.30 (Usually $23.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Fire: Ungh’s Quest (Daedalic Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Forest Camp Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 40% off
✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Frogun (Top Hat Studios) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ Frogun Deluxe Edition (Top Hat Studios) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/04) – 30% off
✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters) – $34.99 (Usually $54.99, ends 17/04) – 36% off
✚ GUNGUNGUN (Top Hat Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ GUNKID 99 (Top Hat Studios) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 50% off
✚ Gigantosaurus The Game (Outright Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart (Outright Games) – $51.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 15% off
✚ Golf Club: Wasteland (Untold Tales) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Henchman Story (Top Hat Studios) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/04) – 65% off
✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen OGorman) – $3.46 (Usually $4.95, ends 26/04) – 30% off
✚ Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory for Magical Girls (Stephen OGorman) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 26/04) – 30% off
✚ Hob: The Definitive Edition (Gearbox Publishing SF) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Home Run High (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 50% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Inertial Drift (PQube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry (VG Games) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ Infernax (The Arcade Crew) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/04) – 25% off
✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $3.48 (Usually $17.40, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 17/04) – 90% off
✚ JARS (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Jack Move (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 30% off
✚ Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim (Top Hat Studios) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 40% off
✚ Kid’s Art & Puzzle (Soroka Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Kitaria Fables (PQube) – $13.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 55% off
✚ Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™ (Outright Games) – $40.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Little Bug (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/05) – 92% off
✚ MAGLAM LORD (PQube) – $33.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 45% off
✚ MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Merrily Perilly (Top Hat Studios) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Moonrise Fall (CheckMate Publishing) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Mutazione (Akupara Games) – $17.55 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/04) – 35% off
✚ Nexomon (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection (PQube) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/04) – 25% off
✚ Nexomon: Extinction (PQube) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $53.56 (Usually $79.95, ends 17/04) – 33% off
✚ Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ One Gun Guy (CheckMate Publishing) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (Outright Games) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ Paw Patrol: On a Roll! (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ Persona 3 Portable (SEGA) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/04) – 20% off
✚ Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle (SEGA) – $44.21 (Usually $58.95, ends 17/04) – 25% off
✚ Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/04) – 20% off
✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 17/04) – 30% off
✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $39.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Pid (RedDeer.Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 90% off
✚ Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Pocket Academy (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 40% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Potion Permit (PQube) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/04) – 20% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 20/04) – 50% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $17.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ REDO! (Top Hat Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 65% off
✚ Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (PQube) – $23.62 (Usually $52.50, ends 17/04) – 55% off
✚ Rain World (Akupara Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/04) – 50% off
✚ Regular Factory: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/04) – 50% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $3.29 (Usually $32.95, ends 19/04) – 90% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $2.09 (Usually $10.49, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Root Film (PQube) – $19.80 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 67% off
✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Gain Ground (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Ichidant-R (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Space Harrier (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $3.83 (Usually $10.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Sheepo (Top Hat Studios) – $5.77 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/04) – 65% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Silver Chains (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 20/04) – 80% off
✚ Snug Finder & Puzzles (Soroka Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ SolSeraph (SEGA) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $32.22 (Usually $64.45, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $82.37 (Usually $122.95, ends 17/04) – 33% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Spinch (Akupara Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/04) – 50% off
✚ Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (Outright Games) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/04) – 67% off
✚ Subnautica: Below Zero (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) – $18.87 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/04) – 58% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Super Bullet Break (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 25% off
✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/04) – 60% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Tested on Humans: Escape Room (mc2games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/04) – 70% off
✚ The Atla Archives (Elushis) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/05) – 30% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ The Coma: Recut (Headup Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (Akupara Games) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/04) – 50% off
✚ The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (Akupara Games) – $11.21 (Usually $17.25, ends 18/04) – 35% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games) – $3.93 (Usually $19.65, ends 25/04) – 80% off
✚ The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $24.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 17/04) – 40% off
✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/04) – 80% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.69 (Usually $26.95, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman) – $1.72 (Usually $2.47, ends 26/04) – 30% off
✚ The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.10 (Usually $31.00, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 05/05) – 90% off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/04) – 56% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 70% off
✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Torchlight II (Gearbox Publishing SF) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 65% off
✚ Torchlight III (Gearbox Publishing SF) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 75% off
✚ Tropical Resort Story (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/05) – 40% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Tunche (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.99 (Usually $26.95, ends 04/05) – 74% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/05) – 93% off
✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/04) – 80% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $8.08 (Usually $26.95, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (SEGA) – $27.27 (Usually $90.90, ends 17/04) – 70% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $21.74 (Usually $63.95, ends 17/04) – 66% off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/04) – 50% off
✚ Warp Shift (Kyrkudden) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/05) – 85% off
✚ What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/05) – 90% off
✚ What The Fork (Bit2Good) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/04) – 50% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/04) – 60% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 80% off
✚ Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 19/04) – 33% off