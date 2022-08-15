Aussie Splatoon 3 Bargain Roundup and Preorder Guide
Splatoon 3 is just over a month away. As we get closer we’re learning more about the game, and we’ve got some preorder bonuses to tempt you to preorder.
Following the massive blow out of information in the Direct last night, including amiibo, the World Premiere demo and even how the save files will work – its feeling really close now.
Splatoon 3 releases on September 9th, alongside the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. The OLED console is out on August 28th. The Splatoon 3 amiibo are out later this “summer”.
Amazon.com.au
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 amiibo -Blue Octoling, Yellow Inkling and Smallfry 3-Pack – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
Big W
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
Catch
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Splatoon 3 – $79.95 – Link
- Preorder to get one of two keyrings.
- Splatoon 3 amiibo -Blue Octoling, Yellow Inkling and Smallfry 3-Pack – $69.95 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39.95 – Link
amiibo Reprints
- Splatoon Octoling 3-Pack – $49.95 – Link
- Splatoon Girl, Squid and Boy 3-Pack – $49.95 – Link
- Splatoon Off the Hook Inkling Girls 2-Pack – $34.95 – Link
- Splatoon Callie & Marie 2-Pack – $34.95 – Link
There are also the below trade in deals for EB Games.
eShop
- Splatoon 3 – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
- Until 8/9 you will get double gold coins when you preorder the game. That’s equivalent to $8 off.
Gamesmen
- Splatoon 3 – $68 – Link
- Splatoon 3 amiibo -Blue Octoling, Yellow Inkling and Smallfry 3-Pack – $69.95 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 amiibo -Blue Octoling, Yellow Inkling and Smallfry 3-Pack – $69 – Link
- Splatoon 3 Special Edition Console – $549 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
MightyApe
- Splatoon 3 – $65 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $119 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition – $109 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Carrying case + Screen Protector Splatoon 3 Edition – $39 – Link
Target
- Splatoon 3 – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.