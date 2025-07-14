Aussie Rules Evolution 2 is the first unlicensed AFL game since the NES
Remember when we finally got an AFL game on the Nintendo Switch back in 2020, only for it to be delisted a couple of years later after the developers lost the AFL rights? That game was AFL Evolution 2 and, while it launched in a very rough state, it eventually improved to just a little rough after a couple of patches.
Since then, the AFL licence has returned to Big Ant, and they’re bringing AFL 26 to the Nintendo Switch 2 — but what about existing Switch owners?
Well, say hello to Aussie Rules Evolution 2. It’s AFL Evolution with all the AFL teams, player names, team songs, and stadium names scratched off and re-released “after popular demand” — or so says the back of the box.
We picked it up last week and figured it needed some explaining, so if anyone searches for it, they’ll know exactly what it is. We’ve recorded some footage of it and yep, it’s pretty much the same game as before — just without the licences. This is also the first unlicensed AFL (sorry, Australian Rules) game since Beam Software’s Aussie Rules Footy for the NES.
Future trivia fodder this one is.
And to compare…