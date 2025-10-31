Aussie Resident Evil Requiem Bargain Roundup & Preorder Bonus Deals

We know what you’re thinking: this game is out in February next year, why a bargain guide now? Well, we have a feeling all the limited edition stuff won’t be freely available by then, along with the fancy Pro Controller 2 Limited Edition – so best to put a guide together now.

On February 27th, 2026, a whole load of Resident Evil is hitting the Nintendo Switch 2. There’s a brand new game with Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and Resident Evil Village. Although we’re not getting any physical release of the latter two here. There’s also a Limited Edition Pro Controller 2 as well.

Resident Evil Requiem also has two versions physically of the game available too (although they are both Game Key Cards). So here’s what’s available so far – and we’ll of course keep everything updated until release.

EB Games

Resident Evil Requiem Lenticular Edition – $129.95 – Link

– Link Resident Evil Requiem SteelBook Edition – $139.95 – Link

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition – $134.95 – Link Requires EB World Plus to preorder

– Link

The Lenticular Edition of the game has a trade deal for $69 when you trade in two selected games. The SteelBook and the Controller have a $79 trade deal. Also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Requiem – $107.95 – Link

– Link Resident Evil Requiem SteelBook Edition – $122.95 – Link

Resident Evil Generation Pack – $137.96 – Link If you take the price of Requiem away from the Generation Pack, you're getting both Resident Evil 7 and Village for $30. Separate pricing on those hasn't been revealed, but they're not going to be $15 each, that's for sure.

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Resident Evil Requiem Lenticular Edition – $119 – Link

– Link Resident Evil Requiem SteelBook Edition – $134 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition – $134 – Link

Also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition – $134.95 – Link

