Aussie My Nintendo Store gains Animal Crossing homewares, pens from the Nintendo Tokyo Store

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 29, 2022

Nintendo Australia has added some fresh goods to the My Nintendo Store and it’s something a little bit different. It’s a range of homewares (and a couple of pens) from the Animal Crossing range that’s normally on sale on the Nintendo Tokyo Store.

Direct from Nintendo TOKYO and exclusive within Australia on My Nintendo Store!  Style up your home and store items such as snacks or even knick-knacks in this Animal Crossing Container

There’s a range of containers and canisters featuring characters from Animal Crossing, there’s also two multi-pens with a Tom Nook and Isabelle design.

Nintendo says more Nintendo Tokyo Store goods are on the way too, check out that Majora’s Mask pin.

These items are exclusive to the My Nintendo Store in Australia – check them out here.

