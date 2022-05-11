Aussie made Wayward Strand floats on Switch on June 22nd

It’s always great to Aussie developers have their games shown off in Nintendo Directs and Indie World presentations, and tonight we got a brand new one.

Wayward Strand is a brand new game from Aussie developers Ghost Pattern, it’s their first game and they’ve been working on it for the last six years.

The game centres on Casey, a 14-year-old journalist who embarks on her first trip to the flying ship-turned-hospital above a small Australian town in the summer of 1978. There, she has limited time to help the staff, get to know the patients and investigate the mysteries of the ship itself, as multiple storylines play out in real time.

The entire game is voice acted and there’s 20,000 lines of dialogue recorded, and it’s as Aussie as it sounds. It’ll take a few playthroughs to see everything the game has to offer.

Wayward Strand is out on the Nintendo Switch, PC and other consoles on June 21st 2022.