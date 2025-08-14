0

Aussie made Splatterbot comes to Switch next month

Making a mess.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 14, 2025

Announced almost a year ago for the system, the team at Hey! Kookaburra have finally set a release date for the rogue cleaning robot party game Splatterbot on Switch (and on Steam as well). It’s not far away, with a September 4th launch now locked in.

Splatterbot is a four-player, local multiplayer game where you and up to three friends take control of rogue cleaning robots and compete to make as much mess as possible. The player who makes the biggest mess wins. There are power-ups and traps, as well as abilities to move faster or grow bigger to cover more space.

You can preorder the game now from the Nintendo Switch eShop, and it’s set at just $14.50AUD.

