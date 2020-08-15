Aussie-made Projection: First Light finally coming to Switch next month
It’s been a long time in the making, but a beautiful Aussie-made game is finally making its way onto the Switch.
Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios have announced that Projection: First Light will be making its way onto the Switch (as well as PS4, Xbox One, and PC) next month, on the 29th of September. The game had previously been slated for Switch in the lead-up to its initial release, but the port had ultimately been put on hold when the game was revealed to be launching as an Apple Arcade exclusive, in what appears to have been a 12 month exclusivity contract.
But now that time is up, and it’s finally on its way! And thank goodness, too, because it’s an absolutely beautiful game. When we played the game at PAX 2017, it left us wanting more of its beautiful shadow puppetry, unique game mechanics, and fascinating game design. You can read more about our hands-on with the game, as well as an interview with the developers, by clicking this link.
Or check out the trailer (and overview) below.
Projection: First Light is an illumination manipulation puzzle-platformer developed by Shadowplay Studios and Sweaty Chair Studio, and published by Blowfish Studios.
Guide Greta on her journey to self-enlightenment as she explores breathtaking locations, including China, Victorian England, Turkey, Indonesia, and more. Harness Greta’s light manipulating ability to travel through this world while learning about each culture’s powerful connection to this ancient artform.
Illuminate the path forward to see the world in a new light. Build platforms from shadows so Greta can overcome obstacles and navigate through ornate environments. Bend light and shadows to discover creative solutions to puzzles and uncover alternate pathways.
Projection: First Light is arriving to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam on September 29th, 2020!
