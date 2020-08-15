Aussie-made Projection: First Light finally coming to Switch next month

It’s been a long time in the making, but a beautiful Aussie-made game is finally making its way onto the Switch.

Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios have announced that Projection: First Light will be making its way onto the Switch (as well as PS4, Xbox One, and PC) next month, on the 29th of September. The game had previously been slated for Switch in the lead-up to its initial release, but the port had ultimately been put on hold when the game was revealed to be launching as an Apple Arcade exclusive, in what appears to have been a 12 month exclusivity contract.

But now that time is up, and it’s finally on its way! And thank goodness, too, because it’s an absolutely beautiful game. When we played the game at PAX 2017, it left us wanting more of its beautiful shadow puppetry, unique game mechanics, and fascinating game design. You can read more about our hands-on with the game, as well as an interview with the developers, by clicking this link.

Or check out the trailer (and overview) below.