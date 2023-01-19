Aussie developed Rooftop Renegade slides onto Switch on February 17th
Adelaide-based devs Melonhead Games have announced that their debut title, Rooftop Renegade will be coming to the the Switch, the PC and other consoles on February 17th.
Rooftop Renegade has you play as Svetlana, who’s out to outrun Globacorp in this momentum driven platformer. The game was the winner of the People’s Choice Award from PAX AUS last year as well.
Rooftop Renegade is an action-platformer all about speed & flow. Evade capture through futuristic skyscrapers channelling powerful abilities from your hoverblades.
Boost through levels under constant bombardment, avoid dangerous hazards, and make split-second decisions that mean the difference between a new personal best or total wipeout.
Aside from the main single-player story, there’s also local multiplayer, and even mode where the levels are generated on the flow so every run is different.
You can wishlist the game now on the eShop here.
