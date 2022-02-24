Aussie developed Cult of the Lamb coming to Switch later this year
This one has been floating around for a while, and previously (sort of) announced for early 2021 on consoles. Now the Australian developed, Cult of the Lamb is coming to the Switch and other consoles now later this year. The game is developed by Massive Monster and published by Devolver Digital.
Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name.
The game is already out on Steam. We’ve included the new console announcement trailer below as well the original PC release one as well which features some gameplay.
When the game is out in 2022, remains to be announced.
