Aussie Bargain Roundup: Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Switch 2

The Yakuza assault continues.

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 28, 2026

The assault of Yakuza games (positive) on the Nintendo Switch 2 continues with a double feature, Yakuza Kiwami 3and Dark Ties, set to launch on February 12, 2026.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is a remake of Yakuza 3, while Dark Ties is a completely brand new spin-off story featuring the character Yoshitaka Mine.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on the Switch 2 is, sadly, a Game Key Card release, though there is also a digital option. A demo is available right now on the eShop, however progress from the demo does not carry over to the full game.

Cheapest price for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties on Switch in Australia:

