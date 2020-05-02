Aussie Bargain Roundup — Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

We’re still almost a month away from this one, but we’re seeing some early movement in prices so we thought you might want to know.

Things to consider for games going forward in our world with the way it is right now. Where to preorder, and method of delivery. Postage, might not always get there on time. Things are looking good, so stores are probably, maybe still going to be open. The game is a month away, so a lot can change!

If you were after the Collectors Set, EB Games had it – and now it is gone. Also, all preorder bonuses have pre-sold out as well. We’ll let you know if any more pop up.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is out May 29th.

Amazon.com.au

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $69.00 – Link

Big W

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $69.00 – Link

EB Games

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $ 79.95 – Link If you use one of your Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers on this, the game will then cost equivalent to $67.40 . Find out more here.

– Link

Gamesmen

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $79 – Link

OzGameShop

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $78.99 – Link

