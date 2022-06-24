Aussie Bargain Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
We were far away from this one releasing, then it moved up three months and we even got a Nintendo Direct about it this week. Talk about moving fast.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming, but if you’re wanting the Collector’s Edition – it’s been and gone from Nintendo’s Store. Could it come back? Who knows, but for now there’s the usual deals from the usual stores on the standard edition.
Find out more about Xenoblade 3 Chronicles in our recap of the Direct.
Xenoblade 3 Chronicles is out on July 29th.
Amazon.com.au
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link
Big W
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass – $124.95 – Link
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass – $45.00 – Link
Gamesmen
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $65 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector’s Edition – Sold Out – Link
Target
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – TBC
