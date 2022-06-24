3
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles 3

We were far away from this one releasing, then it moved up three months and we even got a Nintendo Direct about it this week. Talk about moving fast.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming, but if you’re wanting the Collector’s Edition – it’s been and gone from Nintendo’s Store. Could it come back? Who knows, but for now there’s the usual deals from the usual stores on the standard edition.

Find out more about Xenoblade 3 Chronicles in our recap of the Direct.

Xenoblade 3 Chronicles is out on July 29th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $79.95 – Link
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass – $124.95Link
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass – $45.00Link

Gamesmen

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $69 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $65Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector’s Edition – Sold Out – Link

Target 

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

