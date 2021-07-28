722
Aussie Bargain Roundup: WarioWare Get it Together!

After long last, a brand new WarioWare game is almost here. WarioWare Get It Together takes the series in a new direction with your controller Wario (and other characters) directly in the game. There’s also a 2-player co-op mode, presumable so that you can get it together.

With a budget pricing on this one compared to regular Switch games, there’s not much wiggle room, but we’ve found some good deals already.

WarioWare: Get It Together! launches on the Nintendo Switch on the 10th of September.

Amazon.com.au

  • WarioWare Get it Together!  – $58 – Link

Big W

  • WarioWare Get it Together! – $59Link

DX Collectables

  • WarioWare Get it Together! – $59Link

EB Games

  • WarioWare Get it Together!  – $59.95 – Link

eShop

  • WarioWare Get it Together! – $69.95Link
    • Because this game is cheaper than the usual $79.95, you could use a Switch Online Voucher on it but you’re better off trying to use two $79.95 ones – Link

Gamesmen

  • WarioWare Get it Together! – $59.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • WarioWare Get it Together!  – $59 – Link

Mighty Ape

  • WarioWare Get it Together!  – $59 – Link

OzGameShop

  • WarioWare Get it Together! – $63.99Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

