Aussie Bargain Roundup: Two Point Hospital

Two different bargain guides this week and some weird pricing in both. We reviewed the fabulous Two Point Hospital last week and have nothing but praise for the game, and the Switch port itself is great.

So the pricing, physically it is cheaper – much cheaper than digital. If you’re an Amazon Prime member you could get it for $44! If you’re not it’s $49 at Amazon, Big W and JB Hi-Fi as well. On the eShop, the game will set you back sixty bucks, if you’re a digital player you may wanna wait for a sale – or pick up a cart.

Two Point Hospital is out really soon, in fact, it could be today when you’re reading this – it’s out Tuesday, 25th February.

Amazon.com.au

Two Point Hospital – $49 – Link Prime members get an additional $5 off bringing it down to just $44 This discount also applies to the Xbox One and PS4 versions if you were so inclined.

– Link

Big W

Two Point Hospital – $49 – Link

EB Games

Two Point Hospital – $59.95 – Link

eShop

Two Point Hospital – $59.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Two Point Hospital – $59.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Two Point Hospital – $49 – Link

OzGameShop

Two Point Hospital – $55.99 – Link

