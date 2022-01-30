Aussie Bargain Roundup: Triangle Strategy
Square Enix’s newest HD-2D adventure is just over a month away now, the year is getting away from us already.
Being still a little while away, and Nintendo just getting past Pokémon Arces Legends there’s no word yet on preorder bonuses or special editions, but this will be the place to find out if there’s any.
Here’s what we’ve got so far. Triangle Strategy is out on March 4th, 2022.
Amazon.com.au
- Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link
Big W
- Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link
Critical Hit
- Triangle Strategy – TBC
EB Games
- Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link
- Use a game voucher to get the game for $67.45
Gamesmen
- Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Triangle Strategy – $79.95
JB Hi-Fi
- Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link
OzGameShop
- Triangle Strategy – $73.76 – Link
Target
- Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments