1294
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Triangle Strategy

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 30, 2022

Square Enix’s newest HD-2D adventure is just over a month away now, the year is getting away from us already.

Being still a little while away, and Nintendo just getting past Pokémon Arces Legends there’s no word yet on preorder bonuses or special editions, but this will be the place to find out if there’s any.

Here’s what we’ve got so far. Triangle Strategy is out on March 4th, 2022.

Amazon.com.au

  • Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link

Critical Hit

  • Triangle Strategy – TBC

EB Games

  • Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link

eShop

  • Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen

  • Triangle Strategy – $79.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

  • Triangle Strategy – $79.95

JB Hi-Fi

  • Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link

OzGameShop 

  • Triangle Strategy – $73.76 – Link

Target 

  • Triangle Strategy – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment