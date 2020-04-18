36
Aussie Bargain Roundup — Trials of Mana

by Daniel VuckovicApril 18, 2020

With everything going on in the world, and this being an RPG you just know there’s not a lot of choice when it comes to discounts on Trials of Mana. This is one of the smallest guides yet. There’s not much difference between the big players, but indie store Critical Hit has the best deal out of everyone.

Otherwise you’re looking at little saving on the eShop, but not much.

Trials of Mana is out April 24th, check out out interview with two of game’s producers.

Trials of Mana

Amazon.com.au

  • Trials of Mana – $79.00 Link

EB Games

  • Trials of Mana – $79.95Link

Critical Hit

  • Trials of Mana – $64Link

eShop

  • Trials of Mana – $77.95Link
    • Demo also available

Gamesmen

  • Trials of Mana – $79.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Trials of Mana – $79 Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

