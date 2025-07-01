Aussie Bargain Roundup: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Advertisement

Tony Hawk is back, and for the first time, we’ve got a big new release launching on two consoles—so you’ll need to figure out the best way to buy it. It’s a bit of a schemozzle, really, because there’s no upgrade path between the two versions. They’re the same price, but even the Switch version requires a download. You do get a cartridge with that one, whereas the Switch 2 version is just a plain code in a box—not even a Game Key Card. So basically, just pick the version for the console you own. And if you don’t have a Switch 2 yet, well, you’ll probably have to pay for it again if you want that version later.

There’s also a collectors edition of the game with an entire skateboard deck if you wish, but that is only with the original Switch version of the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is out on July 11th, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $74 – Link

– Link Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition – $229 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (code in a box) – $79 – Link

Big W

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $74 – Link

– Link Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition – $229.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (code in a box) – $74 – Link

EB Games

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $89.95 – Link Get it for $19 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition – $229.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (code in a box) – $89.95 – Link

eShop

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $74.95 – Link

– Link Switch- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – $104.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $74.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – $104.95 – Link Deluxe Edition Content has The Doom Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters, each includes 2 secret moves. The Doom Slayer includes 2 unique outfits and the Unmaykr Hoverboard skate deck. Additional songs included with the game soundtrack Exclusive Doom Slayer, Revenant, and Create-a-Skater skate decks – Exclusive themed Create-a-Skater Items

– Link

The Gamesmen

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $84.95 – Link

– Link Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition – $229.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (code in a box) – $74 – Link

Harvey Norman

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $78

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition- $228

JB Hi-Fi

Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – $79 – Link

– Link Switch – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector’s Edition – $229.95 – Link

– Link Switch 2 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (code in a box) – $79 – Link