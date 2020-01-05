Aussie Bargain Roundup: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

One of the surprises of the Wii U era was this, a Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei crossover. We liked it back in 2016, and we’ll have an updated review for you closer to launch as well. But for now, bargains!

2020 is starting off a lot like last year, with the classic Amazon match of the cheapest and Big W and Target sitting out until closer to release. We’re not even sure if they’ll be stocking this one.

Oh and if you think games are expensive these days, here’s our bargain guide for the Wii U version of the game, the cheapest local store had it for $87.95.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is out on January 17th.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Amazon.com.au

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $68 – Link

Big W

TBC

EB Games

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79.95 – Link Preorder Bonus: Tokyo Mirage Sessions A3 Posters

– Link

eShop

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79.95 – Link

Gamesmen

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $68.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79 – Link

Mighty Ape

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $72 – Link

OzGameShop

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $74.99 – Link

Target

$TBC

