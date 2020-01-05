Aussie Bargain Roundup: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
One of the surprises of the Wii U era was this, a Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei crossover. We liked it back in 2016, and we’ll have an updated review for you closer to launch as well. But for now, bargains!
2020 is starting off a lot like last year, with the classic Amazon match of the cheapest and Big W and Target sitting out until closer to release. We’re not even sure if they’ll be stocking this one.
Oh and if you think games are expensive these days, here’s our bargain guide for the Wii U version of the game, the cheapest local store had it for $87.95.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is out on January 17th.
Amazon.com.au
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $68 – Link
Big W
- TBC
EB Games
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79.95 – Link
- Preorder Bonus: Tokyo Mirage Sessions A3 Posters
eShop
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $68.00 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $79 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $72 – Link
OzGameShop
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $74.99 – Link
Target
- $TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
