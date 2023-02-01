0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 1, 2023

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is just a couple of weeks ago, and it’s one of those pesky games with a higher-than-usual RRP – lucky for you, you’re here.

While it’s not at every story, there are some stores selling it at below RRP. So far DX Collectables are the cheapest, although if you have Amazon Prime that’ll probably do it for you. Digitally there are three versions of the game from $84.95 all the way up to $159.95. How much do you love Final Fantasy?

Not sure about the game yet? There’s a demo available now.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is out on February 16th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $74.99 – Link

Big W 

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – TBC

DX Collectables

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $84.95 – Link

eShop 

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $84.95 – Link
  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95 – Link
  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Premium Digital Deluxe Edition – $159.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $74.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $79 – Link

MightyApe

  • Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $69 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. 

,
