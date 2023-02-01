Aussie Bargain Roundup: Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is just a couple of weeks ago, and it’s one of those pesky games with a higher-than-usual RRP – lucky for you, you’re here.
While it’s not at every story, there are some stores selling it at below RRP. So far DX Collectables are the cheapest, although if you have Amazon Prime that’ll probably do it for you. Digitally there are three versions of the game from $84.95 all the way up to $159.95. How much do you love Final Fantasy?
Not sure about the game yet? There’s a demo available now.
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is out on February 16th.
Amazon.com.au
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $74.99 – Link
Big W
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – TBC
DX Collectables
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $84.95 – Link
eShop
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $84.95 – Link
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Digital Deluxe Edition – $129.95 – Link
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Premium Digital Deluxe Edition – $159.95 – Link
- Demo available, progress carries over
The Gamesmen
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $74.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $79 – Link
MightyApe
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website.