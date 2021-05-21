Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

While it might still be a little whiles away, Nintendo has dropped a bunch of Skyward Sword HD information this week – just not about the game. We instead of a look at the new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, and retailers started offering up preorder incentives. So your bargain guide is coming a little early.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the Joy-Con and the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo are all out on July 16th.

Amazon.com.au

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link

– Link Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link

– Link Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34 – Link

Big W

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $69 – Link

– Link Sword Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link

Catch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $69 – Link

– Link Sword Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link

DX Collectables

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $64 – Link

– Link Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $32 – Link

EB Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $79.95 – Link Has steenbok bonus, see below.

– Link Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119.95 – Link

– Link Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34.95 – Link

eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $79.95 – Link Game is Nintendo Switch Game Voucher eligible, meaning you can get the price down to the equivalent of $67.45 if bought using the voucher

– Link

Gamesmen

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link

– Link Zelda & Loftwing amiib – $34.95 – Link “Extremely Limited Stock Available”

– Link

Harvey Norman

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link

– Link Sword Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $118 – Link

– Link Skyward Sword HD and Joy-Con Pair Bundle – $164 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $69 – Link Keyring Preorder Bonus included (while stocks last)

– Link Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link

– Link Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34 – Link

Mighty Ape

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $67 – Link

OzGamesShop

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $74.99 – Link

Target

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $69 – Link

– Link Sword Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.