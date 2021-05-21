Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
While it might still be a little whiles away, Nintendo has dropped a bunch of Skyward Sword HD information this week – just not about the game. We instead of a look at the new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, and retailers started offering up preorder incentives. So your bargain guide is coming a little early.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the Joy-Con and the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo are all out on July 16th.
Amazon.com.au
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link
- Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link
- Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34 – Link
Big W
Catch
DX Collectables
EB Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $79.95 – Link
- Has steenbok bonus, see below.
- Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119.95 – Link
- Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34.95 – Link
eShop
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $79.95 – Link
- Game is Nintendo Switch Game Voucher eligible, meaning you can get the price down to the equivalent of $67.45 if bought using the voucher
Gamesmen
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link
- Zelda & Loftwing amiib – $34.95 – Link
- “Extremely Limited Stock Available”
Harvey Norman
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $68 – Link
- Sword Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $118 – Link
- Skyward Sword HD and Joy-Con Pair Bundle – $164 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $69 – Link
- Keyring Preorder Bonus included (while stocks last)
- Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Pair – $119 – Link
- Zelda & Loftwing amiibo – $34 – Link
Mighty Ape
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $67 – Link
OzGamesShop
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $74.99 – Link
Target
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
