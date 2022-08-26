Aussie Bargain Roundup: The DioField Chronicle
There’s been a whole bunch of games from Square Enix this year, they’ve been on a bit of a roll. Now in September we’ve got another, it’s a little bit different being a “Real-Time Tactical Battle” game. To learn more about this one we’ve got a preview of the game, but you could download the demo yourself and check it out.
The DioField Chronicle is out on September 22nd.
Amazon.com.au
- The DioField Chronicle – $70.90 – Link
DX Collectables
- The DioField Chronicle – $69 – Link
EB Games
- The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link
eShop
- The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link
- Demo available now
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition – $107.95 – Link
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition Early Purchase Bonus Content
- Weapon: Rhopasto Knife (Digital Deluxe Edition Early Purchase Exclusive Colour)
- Accessory: Recruit’s Bangle
- The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition Early Purchase Bonus Content
Gamesmen
- The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link
- Switch version sold out
JB Hi-Fi
- The DioField Chronicle – $84 – Link
MightyApe
- The DioField Chronicle – $65 – Link
OzGameShop
The DioField Chronicle – $84.58 – Link
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments