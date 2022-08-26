Aussie Bargain Roundup: The DioField Chronicle

There’s been a whole bunch of games from Square Enix this year, they’ve been on a bit of a roll. Now in September we’ve got another, it’s a little bit different being a “Real-Time Tactical Battle” game. To learn more about this one we’ve got a preview of the game, but you could download the demo yourself and check it out.

The DioField Chronicle is out on September 22nd.

Amazon.com.au

The DioField Chronicle – $70.90 – Link

DX Collectables

The DioField Chronicle – $69 – Link

EB Games

The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link

eShop

The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link Demo available now

The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition – $107.95 – Link
The DioField Chronicle Digital Deluxe Edition Early Purchase Bonus Content
Weapon: Rhopasto Knife (Digital Deluxe Edition Early Purchase Exclusive Colour)
Accessory: Recruit's Bangle

Gamesmen

The DioField Chronicle – $84.95 – Link
Switch version sold out

JB Hi-Fi

The DioField Chronicle – $84 – Link

MightyApe

The DioField Chronicle – $65 – Link

OzGameShop

The DioField Chronicle – $84.58 – Link