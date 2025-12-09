Aussie Bargain Roundup: Terminator 2D: NO FATE

After a couple of delays, Terminator 2D: No Fate arrives on the eShop and in stores physically this week — barring any last-minute setback.

Presented in the style of a classic arcade game, you’ll be able to play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 as they take on the T-1000 to stop Skynet once and for all. You can also play as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines for humanity’s survival. In addition to scenes from the movie, the game features original scenarios and multiple endings.

Locally, the game is being sold as a Day One Edition that includes the game, a reversible cover, a cloth poster, a metal arcade token, and a full manual, all contained in a collector’s box.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is out on December 12th, 2025.