Aussie Bargain Roundup: Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Tales of Symphonia is returning with a new Remastered version of the game. Despite now being in full HD, this isn’t based on the GameCube version of the game but instead a later PS3 version. Meaning this doesn’t run at the full 60fps that the GameCube version did, but does have graphical and other improvements. Pick your poison.
Most local retailers are selling the game for below RRP, and it’s also the “Chosen Edition” with some stickers, prints and a metal case. If you’re just after the game it’s cheapest on the eShop at just $59.95.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered is out on February 17th.
Amazon.com.au
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $74.99 – Link
DX Collectables
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $79 – Link
EB Games
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $89.95 – Link
eShop
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered – $59.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $89.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $79 – Link
MightyApe
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: Chosen Edition – $69 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.