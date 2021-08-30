406
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 30, 2021

We’re not getting our hopes up too much, but it’s looking like Super Monkey Ball is back in form. So far, everything Sega has shown of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania has been good, brilliant even. We’re yet to play it, of course, but with what we’ve seen so far – just a little exciting.

So where to pick up Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania then? Luckily it’s already bargain-priced, but there are a few options out there. EB has the biggest bunch of included extras, including a 40-page art book. The digital version is compelling, too, being $5 cheaper. There’s a digital deluxe version with a bunch of DLC included as well.

We’ll keep an eye out for more stockists, but for now, that’s all below. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is out on October 5th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – $58 – Link

Big W

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – $59Link

EB Games

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania  – $59.95 – Link
    • Launch Edition includes 10 cosmetic items, reversible cover and exclusive to EB Games, a 40-page art book.

eShop

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – $54.95Link
    • Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.95Link
      • Includes Golden Banana Mode
      • Classic Character Pack
      • Sega Legends Pack
      • Customisation Pack
      • Classic Soundtrack

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – $59 – Link

OzGameShop

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Launch Edition – $57.99Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

