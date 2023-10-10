606
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario RPG

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 10, 2023
Advertisement

It’s been on the wishlist for years, and now it’s finally happening. Super Mario RPG is being remade and it’s out this November.

The game is getting updated graphics, a brand new optional soundtrack, changes to the battle system, an optional difficulty setting and more. Not that we know really how it was the first time, because never got this in Australia on the Super Nintendo.

So far on the bargain front we’ve got the classic $10 off, no preorder bonuses just yet.

Super Mario RPG is out on Friday, November 17th.

Amazon.com.au

  • Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95– Link

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Super Mario RPG – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup, Super Mario RPG
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment