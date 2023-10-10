Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario RPG

Advertisement

It’s been on the wishlist for years, and now it’s finally happening. Super Mario RPG is being remade and it’s out this November.

The game is getting updated graphics, a brand new optional soundtrack, changes to the battle system, an optional difficulty setting and more. Not that we know really how it was the first time, because never got this in Australia on the Super Nintendo.

So far on the bargain front we’ve got the classic $10 off, no preorder bonuses just yet.

Super Mario RPG is out on Friday, November 17th.

Amazon.com.au

Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

Big W

Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

EB Games

Super Mario RPG – $79.95– Link

eShop

Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link Purchable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47

– Link

The Gamesmen

Super Mario RPG – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Super Mario RPG – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.