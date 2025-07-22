Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Advertisement

The first of the “Plus” Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games drops this week. That’s one game, plus a new downloadable DLC pack—along with all the other fruit that comes with a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, like improved graphics. Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is available in a couple of ways, and there are a few options to get it as cheaply as possible.

Unlike Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, this isn’t included with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

I already have Jamboree

The cheapest way to get into the Jamboree content—or rather, the only way to access it separately—is digitally for $30.

The good news is that until tomorrow, July 23, JB Hi-Fi has 10% off eShop vouchers, bringing it down to $27. It’s not a massive saving, but we’ll take what we can get.

I don’t have Jamboree

When you look at the RRP of Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV at $109.95, it might seem like a no-brainer to just find the original Switch version and buy the upgrade. But not quite—because many retailers are dropping the Switch 2 Edition into pricing territory where it really doesn’t matter.

Take the cheapest copy of the original Switch version, currently $64 at JB Hi-Fi. While you’re there, grab some eShop cards to get the Jamboree DLC for $27. That brings the total to $91—still $2 more expensive than the cheapest price for the full Switch 2 Edition, which is $89 at Target.

Advertisement

That’s not to say you couldn’t find a second-hand copy of Jamboree for less and just buy the upgrade—but that’s something you’ll have to hunt down on Marketplace. While you’re at it, why not our read our review of the Super Mario Party Jamboree – it all still will apply to this release.

Either way, here’s who has Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV the cheapest for launch.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is out July 24th.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $98 – Link

Big W

Super Mario Party Jamboree – $99 – Link

EB Games

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $109.95 – Link Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $109.95 – Link

– Link Jamboree TV Upgrade Pack – $30 – Link

The Gamesmen

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $109.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $98

JB Hi-Fi

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $99 – Link

MightyApe

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $109.95 – Link

Officeworks

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – $98 – Link

Target