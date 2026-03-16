Aussie Bargain Roundup: Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park - Vooks

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The world of Super Mario Bros. Wonder expands soon, and so does the length of the game’s title with Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. This multiplayer-focused expansion to the game is, as the name suggests, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 and brings a number of new modes, improvements and even Elephant Rosalina.

Now, bargain guides for these things are always a bit weird. Most people are just going to upgrade and, unless there are some eShop cards on sale, we’re all paying the same price. But if you’re yet to get into Wonder, maybe there’s something cheaper out there than just buying the whole new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. At the time of writing, there’s no cheaper version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and buying the upgrade pack separately.

We’ve also round up a few different prices on the amiibo, and the Talking Flower (which is out already).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is out on March 26th, as are the three new amiibo.

Digital

Physical

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

Gamesmen

Harvey Norman

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – $98

Talking Flower – $48

JB Hi-Fi

Mighty Ape

My Nintendo Store

Target