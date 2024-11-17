0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Stray for Nintendo Switch

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 18, 2024
The wonderful Stray is making the leap onto the Nintendo Switch, and it’s getting a physical release as well — which means it’s time for a bargain guide.

Stray is a third-person cat adventure set in a cybernetic future, where you must use your feline skills, along with the help of a drone, to solve an ancient mystery in a forgotten city. Saying more would spoil the wonderful story.

All copies of the game include art cards to enhance the package.

Stray lands on the Nintendo Switch on November 19th.

Stray for Nintendo Switch Cheapest Prices for Australia

  • Amazon – $59Link
  • EB Games – $69.95Link
  • Big W – $59Link
  • eShop – $40.49 Link
    • $44.99 after November 25th
  • Gamesmen – $64.95Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $64Link
  • Mighty Ape – $69Link

