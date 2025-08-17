Aussie Bargain Roundup: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Story of Seasons is back again with its sixth game on the Nintendo Switch, and for the first time ever on the Switch 2. It didn’t take that long, did it? This time we’re looking at Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, a remake of the Nintendo DS title Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar from more than a decade ago.

This bargain guide is a little tricky, because there are both Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game (luckily, both are physical cartridges, although you’ll need to download the upgrade pack on Switch 2). On top of that, there are also limited editions available, and digitally, deluxe editions as well.

If you only have a Switch, it’s simple—buy the Switch edition (and upgrade it later if you want to). If you’re a Switch 2 owner, you could buy the Switch version and pay for the upgrade, since you’ll need to download it either way.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is out on August 27th, 2025.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – TBC – Link

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC – Link

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – TBC – Link

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC – Link

Big W

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $74 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $99 – Link

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $129 – Link

EB Games

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $89.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link – Link

eShop

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $74.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Digital Deluxe – $89.90 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Super Digital Deluxe – $104.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $89.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Update Pack – $15.00 – Link

The Gamesmen

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $84.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $114.95 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $149.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $84 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $104 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $124 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $144 – Link

MightyApe

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $89 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $119 – Link

– Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $139 – Link

Target