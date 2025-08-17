Aussie Bargain Roundup: Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
Where to get the cheapest copy, and which version to buy.
Story of Seasons is back again with its sixth game on the Nintendo Switch, and for the first time ever on the Switch 2. It didn’t take that long, did it? This time we’re looking at Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, a remake of the Nintendo DS title Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar from more than a decade ago.
This bargain guide is a little tricky, because there are both Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game (luckily, both are physical cartridges, although you’ll need to download the upgrade pack on Switch 2). On top of that, there are also limited editions available, and digitally, deluxe editions as well.
If you only have a Switch, it’s simple—buy the Switch edition (and upgrade it later if you want to). If you’re a Switch 2 owner, you could buy the Switch version and pay for the upgrade, since you’ll need to download it either way.
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is out on August 27th, 2025.
Amazon.com.au
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – TBC – Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC – Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – TBC – Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC – Link
Big W
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $74 – Link
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $99 – Link Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $129 – Link
EB Games
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $89.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link – Link
eShop
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $74.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Digital Deluxe – $89.90 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Super Digital Deluxe – $104.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $89.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Update Pack – $15.00 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $84.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $114.95 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $149.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $84 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $104 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $124 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $144 – Link
MightyApe
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – $89 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – $119 – Link
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Limited Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $139 – Link
Target
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – TBC