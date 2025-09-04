Aussie Bargain Roundup: Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws has arrived on the Nintendo Switch 2 today, and what a lead-up it’s had. Late last week, some less-than-kind impressions came out of PAX West, then people started getting their hands on it — and you know what? The port’s actually a bit alright.

We’ve just started playing it ourselves and will have a review soon. In the meantime, the game is already out — yes, it’s on a Game Key Card — but it’s the Gold Edition, which includes all the DLC released up until now.

Here’s a mini-bargain guide, though it’s worth pointing out that the game is currently about half the price on other consoles at most stores. That’s become tradition with late Switch — and now Switch 2 — ports.