Bargains

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2

Find it cheapest.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 4, 2025

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws has arrived on the Nintendo Switch 2 today, and what a lead-up it’s had. Late last week, some less-than-kind impressions came out of PAX West, then people started getting their hands on it — and you know what? The port’s actually a bit alright.

We’ve just started playing it ourselves and will have a review soon. In the meantime, the game is already out — yes, it’s on a Game Key Card — but it’s the Gold Edition, which includes all the DLC released up until now.

Here’s a mini-bargain guide, though it’s worth pointing out that the game is currently about half the price on other consoles at most stores. That’s become tradition with late Switch — and now Switch 2 — ports.

  • Amazon = N/A
  • Big W – $79
  • EB Games – $89.95
  • Gamesmen – $79.95
  • Harvey Norman – N/A
  • JB Hi-Fi – $84
  • Nintendo eShop – $89.95
  • Target – N/A

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment